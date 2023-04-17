A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to help a woman injured aboard a cruise ship Sunday night in the Chesapeake Bay, approximately seven miles east of Point Lookout.

A Trooper 7 crew from Southern Maryland responded to the cruise ship underway near the Maryland-Virginia line in the bay shortly after 10 p.m. on April 16 after the U.S. Coast Guard called the MSP Aviation Command requesting the medevac for an injured person aboard the 960-foot Carnival Legend.


JESSE YEATMAN