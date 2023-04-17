A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to help a woman injured aboard a cruise ship Sunday night in the Chesapeake Bay, approximately seven miles east of Point Lookout.
A Trooper 7 crew from Southern Maryland responded to the cruise ship underway near the Maryland-Virginia line in the bay shortly after 10 p.m. on April 16 after the U.S. Coast Guard called the MSP Aviation Command requesting the medevac for an injured person aboard the 960-foot Carnival Legend.
The cruise ship, which departed Baltimore around 5:40 p.m. that day, was en route to Nassau in the Bahamas when the 68-year-old woman suffered injuries from a fall.
Upon reaching the cruise ship, the pilots maneuvered the Leonardo AW-139 helicopter into position and deployed a trooper/paramedic to the deck of the moving ship to perform a patient assessment, according to the release.
The paramedic secured the woman in a patient extrication platform, commonly called a “PEP bag.” The woman, with the paramedic, was then hoisted approximately 50 feet from deck of the ship into the aircraft.
Trooper 7 flew the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo in Prince George’s County for additional evaluation and treatment.
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded with its boat as a precaution, according to a post by the fire department that said the cruise ship was near Buoy 69.
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.