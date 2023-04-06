Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred earlier this week in Charles County.
According to a release, Alan Reinburg, 34, of Mechanicsville died in the collision. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Reinburg deceased on the scene.
The operator of an F-150 truck involved in the crash is identified as Jeffrey Grasso, 37, of Newburg. He was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, troopers from the state police’s La Plata barrack responded to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 6 at Academy Place in Welcome.
The preliminary investigation indicated the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Route 6 while the motorcycle was traveling westbound. For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the truck crossed the double yellow center line and struck the motorcycle.
Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with a detour around the crash scene. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.
The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation, according to the release. Witnesses of the incident can contact Maryland State Police Crash Team investigators at 301-392-1231.