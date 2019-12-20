The St. Mary’s state’s attorney’s office on Tuesday requested a budget amendment from the county commissioners to fund the creation of three new positions.
As a result of the newly approved district court judge in the county, St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) is asking for a new entry-level assistant state’s attorney, a senior legal assistant and a paralegal position as he anticipates an increased workload for his office.
James Lee Tanavage, who was previously employed by the St. Mary’s state’s attorney’s office and more recently worked as a private practice lawyer, earlier this month was appointed as the new judge in St. Mary’s and is in the process of closing up his general practice. He is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 10, 2020, to begin a 10-year term.
In a request letter to Rebecca Bridgett, the county administrator, Fritz wrote, “Instead of sitting back and waiting until that district court judge is appointed, trained and ready to sit on the bench, it is imperative that my office also hire and train additional attorneys and staff to adequately prepare and staff the workload driven by a new sitting judge.”
Fritz continued, “I have evaluated our needs and although I believe that we will require two additional attorneys and four additional staff to fully operate successfully once the new judge settles into his/her position, today I am only asking for one entry level assistant state’s attorney, one senior legal assistant and one paralegal who will be assigned to handle the opioid death distribution cases, manage the controlled dangerous substances cases and serve as the liaison/case manager for the cases involving the allied chemist the board recently approved between St. Mary’s County, the Maryland State Police and Calvert County.”
The candidates for the new positions were estimated to be available to begin in February 2020. The three positions will result in an increase to the fiscal year 2020 budget for the state’s attorney’s office of $139,460, with $115,140 for salaries/fringe and $24,320 for equipment such as phones and laptops. The position expense is recurring with $274,952 as the estimated annual fiscal year expense.
Jaymi Sterling, senior assistant state’s attorney, was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting to answer any questions for commissioners.
Since Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed a second district court judge, “this is actually the first time in St. Mary’s County history that we will have two full-time district court judges ever … we’ve been sharing one with Calvert County, that was Judge [Robyn] Riddle,” Sterling said, adding that “with the new legislation, Judge Riddle will be a full-time district court judge in Calvert County. Hogan is Sterling’s stepfather.
“I think everyone is well aware of the opioid overdose crisis situation … this will help us to prosecute those cases,” Sterling continued. “We have currently two overdose death cases that are pending and several more that are under investigation. We also have a general homicide so that makes three homicides in St. Mary’s County to date which will go to trial in 2020. The request that we’re making is to help alleviate and properly staff those two major events that are occurring.”
“When they had Judge Riddle, that was like part-time Calvert County and part-time St. Mary’s, did she have a staff too?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked. “If we had someone half the time, then we must have been supporting them half the time … I’m just trying to understand what we had and what we are going to.”
Sterling told commissioners, “What we have through the court system is different than with the state’s attorney’s office. So the court system … that staffing is different than the state’s attorney’s office. … We’ve had attorney’s manage those dockets but now we are going to have a full-time and additional. We were making do with what we had and we won’t be able to support a whole other judge.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the state’s attorney’s office request for the three new positions and the transfer budget allocation of $139,460 to increase the state’s attorney’s budget from the commissioner’s emergency reserve.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews