Southern Maryland Democratic voters seemed to have mirrored their peers across the state, as governor candidate Wes Moore and his running mate, Aruna Miller, lead their party following early vote tallies after Tuesday’s primary election. Dan Cox and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, of the Republican party led both locally and statewide in that party’s nomination.
Without mail-in voting tallies, though, both statewide races were still up in the air. There were 10 Democrats on the ballot and four Republicans; the two eventual winners will face off in November’s general election along with candidates from the Green, Libertarian, Independent and "other" parties.
As of 10:45 p.m., with most precincts reported, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) appeared to hold off his Democratic challengers, McKayla Wilkes and Keith Washington, though many mail-in votes would need to be counted before the race could be officially called. Hoyer lead with nearly 70% of votes. The results of the seven Republicans vying for the seat were still up in the air, though Chris Palombi was in the lead locally and districtwide.
Hoyer of Mechanicsville has represented the district since 1981, and touts his work on protecting access to affordable health care, expanding access to economic opportunity and ensuring local military bases and other federal facilities have resources they need.
Incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was well ahead of his Democratic challenger, Michelle L. Smith, in the three Southern Maryland counties and statewide following Election Day tallies. The crowded race of 10 Republicans was still too close to call this week before mail-in votes were counted, though Chris Chaffee was in the lead, according to preliminary numbers.
Maryland leans roughly 2 to 1 Democratic, so any statewide races would be uphill battles for Republicans or third-party candidates. However, outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan has managed to win the last two elections as a moderate Republican.
Democrat Brooke Elizabeth Lierman was in the lead over Timothy J. Adams to replace Peter Franchot (D) as the state’s comptroller. The ultimate winner of the Lierman–Adams race will face Republican Barry Glassman in November.
And for attorney general, both the Democratic nod – between Katie Curran O'Malley and Anthony G. Brown – and the Republican nomination – Michael Anthony Peroutka and Jim Shalleck – were still too close to call. Brown and Peroutka did hold the lead early Tuesday evening.
Order of reporting
After polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, unofficial votes from the day were made available on the state board of elections website.
However, local election offices were not allowed to even begin counting mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.
And, any mail-in ballots postmarked by July 19 will be accepted until July 29.
There were 11,805 mail-in ballots requested in Charles County, 7,302 in St. Mary’s and 8,573 in Calvert. Statewide, there were 508,201 mail-in ballots requested; there are nearly 3.8 million people registered to vote in Maryland.
“Based on mail-in ballot volume, some local election offices will complete vote counting before others,” according to a release from the state elections board, which expects that some local election offices will finish counting on July 29, while others will continue counting ballots the first week of August.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27.
The state board anticipates that the final certification of the election will be the week of Aug. 8.