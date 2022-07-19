Voting at Leonardtown MS

People come and go at Leonardtown Middle School on Tuesday, July 19. 

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

Southern Maryland Democratic voters seemed to have mirrored their peers across the state, as governor candidate Wes Moore and his running mate, Aruna Miller, lead their party following early vote tallies after Tuesday’s primary election. Dan Cox and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, of the Republican party led both locally and statewide in that party’s nomination.

Without mail-in voting tallies, though, both statewide races were still up in the air. There were 10 Democrats on the ballot and four Republicans; the two eventual winners will face off in November’s general election along with candidates from the Green, Libertarian, Independent and "other" parties.

