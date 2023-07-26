The St. Mary’s commissioners took care of road matters and safety at their July 25 meeting in Leonardtown.
Department of Public Works Director Jim Gotsch presented a 38-minute presentation on the county’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan.
“This is more of a fact-finding issue rather than an ordinance that we would pass and say, ‘Here’s the guideline for you to develop roads,’” Gotsch explained. “It’s a report where most traffic fatalities occur, and improvements that seem to work so you need to consider this in your future planning.”
“This was one of the main key points at our last Tri-County Council meeting,” commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “They recommended that each of the individual counties get this passed so that we are eligible for state and federal grant funds.”
According to data provided by Gotsch, the highway plan was developed in 2003 to complement the state Local Roadway Safety Plan because the state “believes that crashes are preventable and views zero as the only acceptable number of motor vehicle deaths.”
Gotsch shared several sobering facts about crashes in the county involving people who were killed or seriously injured. From 2017-2021 there were 1,567 such crashes on St. Mary’s roadways. More than 63% of all of those crashes involved impairment of drugs or alcohol, and more than 46.3% occurred on just 60 miles of the county’s 1,660 miles of roadways.
Those roads are Route 5 and 235 south from Charlotte Hall, a small section of Route 5 in Leonardtown, Pegg Road, Chancellor’s Run Road and Great Mills Road.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted that some of his constituents have concerns about accidents on Route 5 off of Merchant Lane. He said that he had asked the State Highway Administration to look into it but never heard back.
To Hewitt’s surprise, Gotsch said the SHA is planning on changing the intersection to a protected left turn.
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) noted the “dangerous” turn on FDR Boulevard near the Giant food store due to the trees in the median.
Gotsch said a traffic circle for that area is “pretty high on the [to-do] list.”
Hewitt also noted dangers at the pedestrian crosswalks on Route 5 across to the CSM campus and from Wildewood across Route 235 to the Aldi.
“We want pedestrians to be able to cross roadways, but at some point we have to figure out a safe way to get them across there,” he said. “I’m not about building overpasses or things like that, but it doesn’t make sense that we have these wide intersections that vulnerable people can’t get across in the time allowed. I think it’s something that needs to be brought to somebody’s attention.”
Gotsch also noted that about one third of all crashes involving deaths or serious injury, as well as drug and alcohol-influenced, happen weekdays between noon and 6 p.m., and more than 7% involved vulnerable roadway users such as cyclists and pedestrians, almost half taking place on Great Mills Road.
“That’s really eye-opening,” Hewitt said.
Gotsch also said that the stretch of Route 235 between Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Route 4 is the most heavily-traveled state road in the county.
“What I love about this report is that now we have the data showing that in our miles of roadways these 60 miles are really what we need to focus on and address,” Colvin said. “One thing that occurs to me is it’s all avoidable. We need to do better as a county and do better to fix this.”
The commissioners also approved the deed with the SHA for the donation of the right of way at Thompson Corner Road and the entrance to The Barns at New Market.
Gotsch said the state wants the own the deceleration lane, so it become part of its inventory and maintenance.
He added that in order to do that, the property line, which is centered about midway through the lane, had to be moved and then that land dedicated to the SHA. The lane consists of 3,895 square feet.
Hewitt asked how long this process to turn the lane over to the SHA had been going.
“I was in the private side doing the plans [for the lane] when this started so it’s been probably five years,” Gotsch said.
“SHA, you gotta love them,” Hewitt said.
The commissioners also approved the fiscal 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program-Local Solicitation application from the U.S. Department of Justice for $21,369 to purchase protective shields and forcible entry tools.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters