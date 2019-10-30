Students from around the county gathered Saturday to participate in a variety of hands-on activities related to STEM education and careers.
Maryland’s fifth annual STEM festival, held at the St. Mary’s fairgrounds, is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics that takes place every fall. Activities focused on fun, interactive, science learning opportunities.
Students, families, STEM professionals, teachers and volunteers were in attendance. Different organizations set up exhibits designed to help cultivate a positive environment to inspire children to pursue science-related careers and encourage businesses to invest in Maryland.
St. Mary’s County Library staff demonstrated the use of virtual reality by offering six virtual tours that kids could take. Jill Hutchison, the library system’s youth coordinator, was working the exhibit and said that it was part of the library’s mission to give the public a chance to try the immersive experiences.
“At events like these we can give kids a taste, to see what it’s like to use this technology,” that they otherwise might not have access to, Hutchison said.
Sotterley Plantation’s exhibit was adorned with informational pamphlets and monarch butterfly coloring sheets. Katherine Humphries, education coordinator at Sotterley, was eager to share information about the work the plantation does with fourth- and fifth-grade STEM students.
Lexington Park Elementary School’s STEM 4 students were responsible for creating brochures about Sotterley, including the uses of corn and the triangular trade route in the 15th and 16th centuries, which were displayed and distributed at the event.
“They are part of the whole design process from beginning to end,” Humphries said, adding that “seeing the kids take ownership in their own investments” and “watching their growth and knowledge through field trips and in-class visits,” is rewarding.
“This event a great way to show that we aren’t just a historic site … we are engaging the community with hands-on learning. STEM is not limited to robotics,” she said.
Pam and Jeff Humbert from the Southern Maryland Astronomical Society demonstrated safe solar observing through special dedicated telescopes. The Sunspotter, a projection telescope, was used to create an image of the sun to be projected onto a small piece of white paper. As the clouds cleared up, Pam was able to finally capture an image, saying “this is the first clearing of the clouds since 7 this morning.”
The University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft System Test Site set up simulators of actual aircraft missions for kids to see and try out the actual software used to train pilots. Matt Scassero, director of the test site, explained to kids how the simulator worked.
“This is how we train our pilots … we’re getting people interested,” he said.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews