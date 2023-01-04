Former U.S. District Court Judge Alexander Williams Jr. called Jaymi Sterling "a real jewel" and "a star in the making."

With those words, Williams introduced Sterling prior to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, at the St. Mary's County Circuit Courthouse in Leonardtown. Sterling (R) was elected last year as the 22nd state's attorney for St. Mary's County.


