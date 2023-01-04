Jaymi Sterling (R), St. Mary's County's new state's attorney, left, is sworn in to her office on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), on right. Also pictured are Sterling's husband, Ben, their children, Nora and Cam, and Sterling's mother, Yumi Hogan. In the background, from left, are circuit court judges Joseph M. Stanalonis, Michael J. Stamm and Amy D. Lorenzini.
Outgoing St. Mary's State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R), right, speaks before giving Jaymi Sterling (R) her state's attorney's badge. Also pictured in background, from left, are circuit court judges Joseph M. Stanalonis, Michael J. Stamm and Amy D. Lorenzini.
New St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) introduces Lucy Knott, whom Sterling met on the campaign trail last year when Knott was in second grade. In the background are circuit court judges Michael J. Stamm and Amy D. Lorenzini.
The St. Mary's County assistant state's attorneys share a laugh with Gov. Larry Hogan (R), seated on left, shortly before they are sworn into their offices by Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Burch following Jaymi Sterling's swearing in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the St. Mary's County Circuit Court.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Former U.S. District Court Judge Alexander Williams Jr. called Jaymi Sterling "a real jewel" and "a star in the making."
With those words, Williams introduced Sterling prior to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, at the St. Mary's County Circuit Courthouse in Leonardtown. Sterling (R) was elected last year as the 22nd state's attorney for St. Mary's County.
Williams said Sterling is "infused with humility ... not someone stuck on herself."
Williams noted that Sterling worked for him as a law clerk, and at nights she was a "ball girl" at Baltimore Orioles' games.
"My buttons are popping off my shirt," he said, noting that he is proud of her.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) swore in Sterling, his stepdaughter, following Williams' remarks. Hogan married Sterling's mother when Sterling was in college at the University of Michigan.
Sterling, 42, was born in Texas and grew up in Columbia. She has lived in St. Mary’s County for 12 years. She is married with two children.
The outgoing governor noted that Sterling is the first woman state's attorney in St. Mary's County.
Richard D. Fritz (R), outgoing state's attorney, told Sterling that "sometimes the badge will get very, very heavy," before presenting her with her state's attorney's badge.
Sterling thanked Fritz for his "gracious cooperation during this transition."
St. Mary's County's Presiding Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm noted that Fritz served as state's attorney for 24 years. Sterling, who worked for Fritz for nearly 10 years and resigned over an ethics complaint in October 2020, defeated Fritz easily in the Republican primary last summer with 70.9% of the vote.
Sterling, who most recently worked at the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, thanked a number of women, including Maryland judges Jeannie Eun Kyung Cho and Laura S. Ripken.
Sterling also thanked her sister, Kim, for taking care of her and another sister while their mother, Yumi Hogan, worked as many as 80 hours a week prior to her marriage to Hogan.
Hogan will be in office until Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) is sworn in on Jan. 18.