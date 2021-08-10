An Indian Head man who will turn 21 on Aug. 16 was convicted of vehicular manslaughter by a jury last week following a two-day trial.
The jury rendered its verdict on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5. It found Avery Leslie Stokes not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 63-year-old hitchhiker Thomas E. Douglass.
Stokes, who was with his then-girlfriend Alexandra C. Howard at the time, picked up Douglass before he crashed his vehicle into a tree in a rural Mechanicsville area on May 18, 2019.
Stokes and Howard were treated for their injuries, but Douglass was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stokes was remanded to the custody of the St. Mary's sheriff's office following the verdict. Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sept. 10. The conviction carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
A count of second-degree murder will be handled at sentencing, a court document states. Defense attorney Michael Beach did not return a phone call, and prosecuting attorney Laura Caspar did not respond to text messages for more information, specifically on count two. Judge Joe Stanalonis' secretary said she could not comment on the matter.
Stokes was also found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder and felony assault. He was acquitted of non-vehicular manslaughter by Stanalonis during the trial.
Charges of contributing to manslaughter with a vehicle and misdemeanor second-degree assault were nolle prossed prior to trial.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detective Austin Schultz and Stokes' ex-girlfriend Brianna Greenwell testified on Wednesday. Six people testified on Tuesday, including Howard, Justin Quade, Patricia Downs, Cpl. Christopher Beyer, Cpl. Brandon Foor and Keith Stokes.
Schultz testified that Stokes “tried to explain to me a belief in an alternate universe” when he was voluntarily interviewed sometime following the crash.
Schultz recalled his grand jury testimony when he said, “No matter if [Stokes] hit a tree or went off the Solomons Island Bridge, he would still be here.”
Schultz said that Stokes told him he didn’t recall anything about the crash.