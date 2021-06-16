While discussing funding realignments in relation to Tropical Storm Isaias, the St. Mary's County commissioners questioned the status of several bridges that were outed during the storm.
The county is shifting the rest of the work on bridges at Manor Road and Busy Corner Road, which were destroyed during the Aug. 4, 2020, tropical storm, to Great Mills Trading Post after delays from the current contractor, John Deatrick, St. Mary's public works director, told commissioners, who asked about the bridges.
"Do you have any kind of projection? I get a lot of complaints from farmers," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked.
"The contractor's not performed. His engineer, who was supposed to design the footers, has not performed" Deatrick said. "We got another email saying it's going to be three more weeks to get the footer designed."
He said public works canceled the purchase order with that contractor — who staff and commissioners did not name during the meeting — for the two bridges, and is shifting the project over to Great Mills Trading Post.
Deatrick also suggested the department was looking into the possibility of renting a temporary bridge.
"Hopefully, in the future, we will not be using that old contractor, regardless," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
"Their work actually was excellent, except for the subcontractor they had, this engineer," Deatrick said. "Well, I don't want to stand up for them on this at all. I'm furious, quite honestly."
The New Market Turner Road bridge over Persimmon Creek, which was also damaged by last August's tropical storm, is nearing completion as the State Highway Administration, which handles the state road, recently posted an update on its website that concrete slabs had been placed, and the old bridge had been removed.
In other road news, commissioners sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offering support for the SHA's application to the federal government for grant funding for a project to improve the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road, an intersection which has hit roadblocks in being redesigned.
"This critical rural project aligns strongly with the primary selection criteria providing significant safety, state of good repair, economic competitiveness, environmental sustainability, and quality of life benefits to the Southern Maryland region," the letter says.