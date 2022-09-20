St. Mary's sheriff's office Sgt. Brian Connelly, left, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), Joseph Lee Somerville Jr., Kevin Somerville and Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage hold a road sign honoring former Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
Photo by Christian Lilakos
Members of the St. Mary's County NAACP and others stand next to a sign honoring former Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
Photo by Christian Lilakos
St. Mary's sheriff's office Deputy Artina Alvey hugs Joe Lee Somerville Jr.
Photo by Christian Lilakos
The Rev. Gwendoline Bankins makes remarks at a ceremony dedicating a stretch of Route 5 to former St. Mary's Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
Photo by Christian Lilakos
A section of Route 5 from Leonardtown to Mechanicsville was dedicated to former St. Mary's Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
Family and friends along with state and local officials gathered last week to honor St. Mary’s County’s first Black sheriff, naming a section of highway after the Loveville native.
The Sept. 16 dedication ceremony marking the accomplishments of former Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. took place at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Leonardtown.
Participants in the ceremony unveiled signs as a tribute to Somerville that were set to be displayed along the 10-mile stretch of Route 5 from its intersection of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown north to the Route 235 intersection in Mechanicsville.
Somerville joined the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office as the agency’s first Black deputy in 1966. He was later promoted to lieutenant in 1976 and was appointed to sheriff the following year. On March 1, 1977, at age 37, Somerville was sworn in on the county courthouse steps.
After having completed his appointed term, Somerville ran for office in 1978, winning election by an overwhelming majority. This historical election resulted in Somerville earning the prestige of being Maryland’s first appointed and elected Black sheriff, and the sixth Black sheriff in the country.
He retired in 1982 and died on April 1, 2021, at the age of 81.
The Rev. Gwendoline Bankins, a family friend of the Somervilles, recalled the profound impact he had on her and the community through the years.
“The crowd here is reflective of our community. The intergenerational presence and diversity of color here are a reflection of his legacy,” Bankins said. “He embraced community. Color wasn’t an issue. Even though he endured what he endured, it didn’t impact the way in which he policed our community, served our community and loved our community. He served. He had a servant’s heart.”
When asked what impact she hopes the new dedicated signage will make, Bankins responded, “I hope that every time people see his sign in passing they remember the sacrifices he made to serve humbly, with dignity, honor and respect. He leaves a legacy behind.”
Somerville’s impact on the community transcended his title as sheriff. He was actively involved in the betterment of St. Mary’s County by pioneering and implementing neighborhood watch programs, night patrols to inhibit crime and youth-oriented drug and safety programs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Joseph Lee Somerville Jr. and Kevin Somerville continued their father’s legacy by serving as St. Mary’s sheriff’s office deputies. Somerville Jr. reflected on his career and the impact that his father had on how he served his community.
“It has been a very rewarding profession. Everyone that came in contact with our father spoke very highly of him,” he said. “When we joined the force, he told us no matter what people have done or the kind of crime they’re committed, you treat them how you want to be treated. Treat everyone with respect.”
Kevin Somerville said he hoped his father’s legacy continues to positively impact the community. In recalling his father’s influence on his career, and his hopes for the community in the future, he said, “When my father joined the sheriff’s office, it gave us a sense of pride. He paved a big path to follow. My father showed respect for everyone. I hope that the new signage will be a reminder for everyone in the community to show the same respect.”
The new signs along Route 5 will not only serve as a remembrance of the influence Somerville Sr. had on the community, but will be a reminder for the community to continue to progress.