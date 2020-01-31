While most seniors were preparing for college or careers and enjoying their last year of high school, Saar Shah was self-publishing his own book.
But it wasn’t for the Great Mills High School student’s own benefit. It’s for the school’s Mini-THON, a fundraiser started by Penn State University to help combat pediatric cancer. Students at Great Mills started their own chapter a couple years ago and joined the fight.
“So I really really like writing,” Shah said. It’s his favorite thing to do along with reading books. The 16-year-old spends his time writing short stories. He came across what would be the first four pages of “Down to the Buzzer” sitting in his Google Drive. He wrote it before the idea to write a book came about.
The book, which was first published in October, is about a high schooler on a nationally ranked basketball team whose skills are noticed by high-ranking colleges and analysts who predict him to be a top NBA pick. He said the book is “trying to teach a lesson in humility.” The character, Troy Jeffrey, has the whole package when it comes to skills and opportunities, but “the only thing holding him back is his attitude.”
Shah is a huge sports fan with an interest in players like Zion Williamson, a former star player on Duke University’s team who made his official NBA debut as a New Orleans Pelican just last week. Although Shah said the main character isn’t based on a particular NBA player, he wondered, “What if I was in Zion Williamson’s position?” Then he started to write.
Although Shah is a basketball fan and played almost every sport growing up, it’s tennis that currently has his attention. He’s on the school’s team and played with Principal Jake Heibel’s daughter.
“If you know Saar, you know he’s an impressive kid,” Heibel said about the senior.
He described him as academically oriented and well-rounded, so it was no shock when he found out Shah wrote a book. Heibel recalled asking, “Saar, when did you have time?” and remembers Shah responding, “I had some free time over the summer.”
Heibel said he thought it was hilarious the book was about basketball. “Saar’s a short li'l guy, but we still love him,” said the principal, a former basketball coach who himself stands less than 6 feet tall.
The principal said his signed copy is on his reading list and plans to finish it before graduation. It could make it into his commencement speech.
For its first year, Shah said the Mini-THON fundraiser brought in $1,800 during the 2017-2018 school year. Now, the LeBron James fan said he hopes it hits $10,000. He’s already sold between 220 and 225 copies.
The proceeds for his 300-page book, selling at $15 a copy, will go toward the fundraiser. It is available for purchase at the website www.downtothebuzzer.com.