A brushed nickel phone case and a portable phone charger were mistaken by a college student for a gun last week, according to St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s public safety department, and led to disruption among the campus community.
St. Mary’s College’s Student Government Association hosted an impromptu panel Monday night of school officials to discuss what happened Sept. 24 and how it was handled.
“This morning, at approximately 8 a.m., public safety received reports from two students witnessing an individual with what appeared to be a silver colored pellet gun in his pocket near the bell tower,” stated an email sent to students from the campus’ public safety department around 11 a.m. that day.
After contacting the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and searching the area, public safety sent an email later that Tuesday evening around 5:30, reporting the individual seen at the bell tower was found and an “extensive investigation” determined the student did not have a gun of any type in his possession.
“Students and faculty were terrified,” Rebecca Malaga, SGA president, said at Monday’s meeting, where some students said the college took too long to announce the reported sighting, even though it turned out to be false.
Leonard Brown, dean of students, admitted the communication to the college community was not timely, adding that college President Tuajuanda Jordan, who spoke about the incident in a special State of the College address Sept. 27, wants to fix the situation.
“What she’s doing is she’s looking at hiring some consultants to review our protocol,” Brown said. “In the future, if we need to we will send out a message, a shelter-in-place message.”
The first call public safety received reported a man had either a gun or a cellphone, the dean said. And the second caller reported seeing a man with a gun.
“There was an interview that determined that what he had was not a gun,” Tressa Setlak, director of pubic safety, said at the meeting, adding they made sure he did not have any weapons. The director acknowledged the communication between public safety and students “wasn’t timely.”
“Some of my constituents didn’t receive any communication,” student Collin Foster, representing college commuters, said.
Brown suggested using the CampusShield app, which sends campus security notifications to smartphones.
Aryana Ware, a college senior, compared the incident to the 2018 shooting at Great Mills High School and how neighboring schools were notified while it was happening.
However, St. Mary’s College students at the time were not alerted after the Great Mills shooting, nor during immediately after last week’s reports of a gun on campus.
Ware added that the college also did not make a public statement to students immediately following an on-campus armed robbery incident and did not provide accurate information when drug-related substances were stolen from a science lab last spring.
“One of the reasons … that Dr. Jordan talks specifically about the consultant is that we want to bring in people who can, particularly around communications and processes, can give us an outside perspective on our protocols,” Brown said.
Other students continued to criticize public safety’s communication to students, said they did not feel safe, questioned what drills are in place and what changes the college might make.
Setlak said she wants to bring back the Public Safety Advisory Council, a student group that communicates with public safety officers.
Capt. David Yingling of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said they practice active shooter drills with public safety at the college’s residence halls during summers.
Brown said they also have “run, hide, fight” training, but not many people show up to those sessions.
