High schoolers, recent graduates and a college intern presented public service announcement videos about opioid prevention and awareness to the St. Mary’s school board on Wednesday.
Jeffrey Maher, the school system’s chief strategic officer of planning and communications, told the board that this was an entire year’s worth of work. The goal of the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Council, or SSLAC, was advocacy and sending key messages to fellow students to create change. After receiving a grant from the governor’s office, the group’s video production team created four 30-second videos to steer teens away from the dangerous, and sometimes fatal, drugs.
Joshua Wright, a rising senior, said the first step in creating the videos was to take ideas from other members of SSLAC and incorporate them into the project. Wright said some of the ideas were doable, but others, like an explosion, were not.
“It had the same message but a different way of portraying it,” Wright said about the combined ideas.
Justin Bose, a Leonardtown High school graduate, said one challenge was finding the right time and setting for the filming. For example, filming a classroom full of students could be difficult during summer break. They were forced to think of practical settings that still aligned with the message and theme. After creating the video, Annalise Woolford, a graduate from Leonardtown High School, said a survey was sent to the SSLAC members asking how they liked it.
Maher called the PSAs “tremendously creative” and “powerful.”
The first video started with a statement: “Every 11 minutes someone dies due to an opioid overdose.” It showed visuals of a drug exchange, a room full of prescription bottles, a woman holding a pill and a clip of a person laying on the floor unconscious, all while a timer is ticking in the background and buzzing after 11 seconds.
The second video showed a boy playing video games on the couch while a teen sat next to him taking a pill from a prescription bottle.
The boy reaches for the same bottle and sees his potential life flash before his eyes, ending in an overdose. “We all have a choice,” a voice-over stated. “Don’t choose to throw your life away.”
The third video was a dramatization of a drug-deal exchange. The drug dealer explained the effects of fentanyl mentioning that it is a hundred times more potent. It was titled “Fentanyl: If you new the cost.”
The fourth video was about vaping, and Bose said it has an “item of peer pressure around it.” Two students were standing by the lockers when one persistently offered his friend a puff on his vaping device. Despite his skepticism, the friend gave in and immediately started coughing.
Naggena Ohri, who was at her first meeting as the new student board member, said Wednesday that the PSAs were good and she “definitely sees [opioids] as a huge problem.”
Opioids had a significant impact on the county in the past couple of years, according to the St. Mary’s health department. In 2016, there were 13 cases of opioid-related deaths. That number jumped to 33 in 2017. However, it dropped slightly to 31 in 2018.
The county health department reports fentanyl contributes to the most opioid-related deaths. In 2017, 79% of the opioid deaths involved fentanyl. It decreased to 71% in 2018. Last year, 328 St. Mary’s County residents went to Maryland hospitals for opioid-related emergencies and emergency services responded to 263 opioid incidents in the county.
School board member Rita Weaver said she was impressed and called the second video powerful. “It’s one thing for an adult to tell you to do something or not to do something,” Weaver said, adding that when student say something to their peers, it sends a message.
Board member Jim Davis said he only recently learned how dangerous fentanyl is and young adults are more interested in what happens today and not tomorrow.
Maher said they are in the process of creating other PSAs, including a video on mental health, and have applied for additional grants to make it happen. “The more we can keep this process going, the better,” he said.
The chief strategic officer said the PSAs will air on cable and satellite broadcasts and they are looking to have them on bill boards, in newspapers and in movie theater ads.
“The future is in good hands,” Board member Mary Washington said.
