Students, teachers and other community members gathered for the opportunity to interact Wednesday evening with state legislators at St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center of Democracy’s preview legislative session, with several students concerned about school safety speaking up.
With all four delegates in attendance, the discussion was facilitated by Antonio Ugues Jr., center director and associate professor of political science at St. Mary’s.
Ugues invited the legislators to focus on areas of interest that are a priority, and thanked them for all the work they have done for the college.
After each delegate had the opportunity to talk about their plans for the upcoming year, the floor was opened up for a question-and-answer session.
Jaxon O’Mara, a freshman at the college and a graduate of Great Mills High School, where a fatal school shooting took place last year, asked about the delegates’ plans regarding school safety.
“Obviously in 2018, there was a deadly shooting at my high school, and I lost one of my classmates,” O’Mara said. “Maybe about a month ago our college had several gun scares around campus … there needs to be change,” and she asked what their plans were to curb the amount of gun violence in the state.
A brushed nickel phone case and a portable phone charger were mistaken by a college student for a gun on Sept. 24, according to St. Mary’s College’s public safety department. About a week later, unconfirmed gunshots on the college campus behind a residence hall were reported, and the entire campus was placed in a lockdown.
No evidence was found to support that shots were fired on campus.
“As an Army Ranger, I have said that I want guns in the right hands at the right times,” Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said. He expounded on a bill spoken about at the last legislative session that would require mandatory background checks before being allowed to purchase any firearm, mentioning that about 90% of Americans are in support.
“That is a bipartisan step in the right direction,” he said.
“Gun control does frustrate me,” Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) said. “In 2013, we passed the most restrictive gun control legislation in the nation … the biggest problem we have in the state of Maryland is gun violence by criminals. We will take a bill forward this year that says if you steal a firearm that it will be punishable by two years in jail and will be classified as a felony.”
O’Mara asked about regulation regarding long guns.
“How many people are killed with a long gun? The Capital Gazette crime is the perfect example with the problems with gun laws in Maryland in my opinion … if you don’t think that concealed carry is part of the solution, look at that. It’s real simple,” Morgan said.
Five employees of that Annapolis daily paper were shot and killed June 28, 2018. The alleged assailant is between phases of his trial in Anne Arundel County.
O’ Mara said after Wednesday’s event that she felt that Morgan was being dismissive of her concerns, but hopes to work with the delegation to find a solution.
Marie Lewis, senior at the college and part of the center of democracy, said she believes that the problem with school safety is that the nation has a deep wound from past experiences with gun violence.
“Children who are scared have loss faith in the government and in the school … Matt Morgan is incorrect about gun reform,” she said, adding. “Maryland is not the state with the strictest gun control laws, it’s New Jersey. The question is now, what can we do to heal? We need long-term solutions.”
