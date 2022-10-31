St. Mary's students, test pilots, fire questions at space station astronauts

Astronauts Frank Rubio, left, Nicole A. Mann and Josh Cassada demonstrate the importance of Velcro aboard the International Space Station as they answer questions from Maryland students and students at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

 Screenshot from NASA Television by Destiny Herbers of Capital News Service

The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School partnered with K-12 schools across Southern Maryland to host a question and answer session with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Astronauts Nicole A. Mann, Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada of the Expedition 68 Space Station Crew participated live on Oct. 27 in the space-to-earth downlink call, aired on NASA Television.