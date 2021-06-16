The St. Mary's County commissioners approved an agreement with the YMCA to study and choose between one of two sites for the eventual community center in Lexington Park.
With a price tag of $60,000, a contractor, GRO Development LLC, will study the two potential sites and develop a concept site plan for the chosen location of the new YMCA. The project is considering potential locations at both Nicolet Park and the Great Mills Pool.
A task force of community members as well as local and YMCA leaders, which has yet to be established, will guide the decision making process, Robbie Gill, CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake, told commissioners on Tuesday.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Gill how new YMCA projects in Kent and Queen Anne's counties, which are in the same budget range, are going.
Gill said the Kent County project, which is currently under construction and scheduled to be complete by December, is "going very well," and the Queen Anne's project is going to break ground on June 30.
"Typically a Y construction project timeline is between 16 to 18 months, depending on weather," he said.
"Right now, I prefer the Great Mills site. I think that makes more sense, personally," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, asking how the site selection process will work.
Gill said there were "broader conversations that need to be had," including how the facility will be connected to the Great Mills Pool if that site is selected, and how the facility would be connected with passive recreation and other parts of Nicolet Park, especially with safety and security in mind.
"You're gonna increase traffic a hundred fold there, so how do you make sure that's designed in a way that everyone's comfortable with," Gill said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners also approved a contract from the state to continue working on the next phase of broadband extensions this year, including areas such as Whalen Road, Foxes Point, Burnt Mills Road and Bushwood Wharf.
They also voted to continue an agreement with the state on noxious weed control, renewed a yearly agreement with Visit St. Mary's for tourism services, and renewed a yearly agreement with the College of Southern Maryland to provide Small Business Development Center services.