A man who has been in jail since early 2018 was convicted by a St. Mary's County jury on April 12 on nine of 11 counts.
William Edward Johnson III, 31, of Suitland, a former Calvert County resident, was found guilty of armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, felony assault and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, plus three misdemeanors. He was found not guilty of kidnapping and theft of between $25,000 and $100,000.
The jury returned a verdict after three hours, according to Assistant State's Attorney Dan White. He explained that the state legislature has since clarified state law so that one can only be convicted of kidnapping or carjacking in such a case, not both. He said the jury likely thought the vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fiesta, wasn't worth $25,000.
Johnson is also charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and other charges in a separate case from November 2017. A trial in that case is pending, according to White.
The two cases stemmed from back-to-back days in November 2017, White said.
In the second one, which resulted in the nine convictions, Johnson carjacked Matthew Wentz's vehicle at gunpoint. Wentz, then working in pizza delivery, was robbed of $150 and a cell phone, according to charging papers.
In the first case, Johnson is charged with attempting to steal a car battery from a used car lot in Lexington Park and then assaulting Thomas Cartner, who worked in security at the dealership.
A woman in that case who was a codefendant and witness, Claudette Hope Williams, 56, of Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in a triple homicide in the nation's capital in July 2020, according to a previous Southern Maryland News report.
Cartner was allegedly robbed of his wallet and cash and struck "eight to 15 times" by Johnson, according to charging papers.
Williams had signed a plea agreement postponing her sentencing until after Johnson's trial dates, according to the earlier Southern Maryland News report. In exchange for a lighter sentencing recommendation, Williams had agreed to testify against Johnson.
A sentencing date for the April 12 convictions has not been set yet, White said, noting a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.
Visiting Circuit Court Judge C. Philip Nichols Jr. of Prince George's County presided over the April 11 and 12 trial.