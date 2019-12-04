The St. Mary’s County commissioners continue to question the Kirwan Commission after the superintendent presented a funding plan during a Tuesday meeting.
However, the commissioners seem to be fulfilling most of what the plan is asking for.
The Kirwan Commission, or Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence, is an initiative to provide $4 billion and policy reform over multiple years to Maryland pubic schools.
A bill associated with the commission, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, or Senate Bill 1030, provided increased teacher salaries, teacher training and free prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families.
On Nov. 21, the commission passed its recommendations to Maryland’s General Assembly.
Scott Smith, superintendent of St. Mary’s public schools, said the school system already offers pre-K and Head Start programs to 75% of those who qualify and added there is not much of a waiting list this year.
Kirwan also suggests the school system receive a 3% increase every year from local funding, which will result in $109.5 million from the county in fiscal 2021, $112.9 million the following year and $116.6 the year after that. The commissioners gave $106.2 million in the fiscal 2020 budget.
However, Smith said the county government already provides a 3% to 4% increase to the school system every year.
“If we maintain that, we will meet Kirwan expectations,” Smith said.
The commissioners fund the school system based on a maintenance of effort, which is determined by how many students are enrolled.
“They’re not touching maintenance of effort,” Smith said. Nor does the Kirwan Commission have the authority to enforce the county commissioners to provide a 3% increase every year — at least not at the moment since the plan has yet to be approved by the state.
“Where it stands right now, if it continues like this, we’re good,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
“If by some miracle Kirwan passes … ” Smith began to say.
“You don’t believe Kirwan will pass?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked.
“I’m exceptionally doubtful,” Smith later answered.
He said he is not sure because the plan is confusing and makes some assumptions. He also noted the governor’s office said the plan needs a priority list.
“After more than three years of meetings, the Kirwan Tax Hike Commission has still failed to produce any plan to pay for its massive spending proposals, which will cost taxpayers more than $30 billion,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a Nov. 21 statement.
He added the commission is focused more on increased spending rather than “real accountability measures and better results for our children.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he is afraid Kirwan may pass because of the political climate of Annapolis today. Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he believes it will pass, or at least some version of it.
