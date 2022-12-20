A man is now in stable condition after being shot by a St. Mary's sheriff's deputy Monday night.
St. Mary's deputies responded to a Wawa gas station in California in regard to a vehicle theft shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, according to a sheriff's office press release. Initially the suspect was listed in critical condition, but on Wednesday afternoon a sheriff's office spokesperson said his condition had been upgraded to stable. The suspect's name was still not released as of press time.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle minutes later at a hotel in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road and the suspect fled on foot toward the Wildewood shopping center. Deputies pursued the man, who allegedly was armed with a knife, and attempted less lethal means by using a Taser on him multiple times with no positive effect. They also used a sheriff’s office canine, the press release states.
The suspect attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle at a restaurant, but the victim fled. The suspect continued to flee through the shopping center and entered a separate vehicle which was running, but he was then shot by a deputy who fired three rounds, according to the release.
The suspect, a white male who has yet to be positively identified, was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center, the release states.
No injuries to deputies were reported.
In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division was contacted and briefed on the investigation.