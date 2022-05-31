A suspected rabid raccoon is in the Mechanicsville area, according to the St. Mary's County Health Department.
The raccoon has a history of biting someone on May 28 near the intersection of Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road, according to a release from the agency.
Anyone who has been bitten by a raccoon in that area is urged to medical attention at an emergency department.
In general, anyone who has been bitten by a wild animal such as a raccoon, skunk, bat or fox should wash their wound immediately with soap and water and consult with a health care provider about the risk for rabies, the release states.
Rabies is a potentially fatal virus that is transmitted through the saliva of an infectious animal. When appropriate, treatment started as soon as possible after an animal bite or rabies exposure can be life-saving.
A person can report any animal bites or potential rabies exposures to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Suspected animal bites to pets or livestock can be reported to St. Mary’s County Animal Control at 301-475-8018. After hours, call 301-475-8016.
According to the health department, the following precautions will help protect pets and family members from rabies:
Be sure your pet has up-to-date rabies shots. Maryland law requires that all cats, dogs and ferrets four months and older have current rabies shots.
Low-cost rabies clinics are provided by the health department and St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League from March to November.
Keep pets in your home or yard or walk them on a leash.
Never approach, touch or feed animals unknown to you.
Do not feed pets outdoors.
Pet food and other food sources such as unsecured garbage cans may attract unwanted and unhealthy animals.
The health department investigates reports of animal bites and, based on the outcome of the investigation, refers the affected persons for treatment and vaccination.
For more information about rabies and the rabies vaccination clinics, visit the health department's website at smchd.org/rabies-prevention.