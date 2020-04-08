Take care of yourself, now more than ever

After Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Maryland was in a state of emergency March 5 and the president declared a national state of emergency a week later due to the rapid spread COVID-19 in the country, I couldn’t help but get really nervous. Then the stay-at-home order came at the end of March, and that didn’t put my mind at ease.
But it’s all necessary. Things have been escalating so quickly, with the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland continuing to rise. As of Monday afternoon, there were 50 confirmed cases in St. Mary’s, more than double that number in Charles County. Last Friday, the governor said during a press conference the number of positive cases in the state had reached 2,758, tripling in less than a week. That number topped 4,000 by the beginning of this week.
There are so many questions without answers and we don't know when we'll get those answers. When will this pass? Will a loved one or myself end up getting sick? When can everyone go back to work, when will businesses open up and when will I be able to see my friends again? They can leave you feeling helpless and a little lonely, too.
We all react differently to stressful situations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several suggestions on its website on ways to deal with the extra anxiety caused by the unknowns. Take care of your body; get plenty of rest, exercise and eat well-balanced meals; don’t forget to connect with others, whether through a phone call or a video chat; and don’t be afraid to take a break from reading about the virus every now and again, even though the impact stories in The Enterprise have been so amazing. Maybe pick up a good book instead, since hearing about the problem loud and on repeat could be enough to drive anyone crazy.