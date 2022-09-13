Michael Peter Iminski, 34, of Tall Timbers was convicted of first- and second-degree assault at a trial on Aug. 30.
The jury convicted him of both counts that he was alleged to have committed.
On Dec. 13, 2021, a woman said Iminski, her boyfriend, ripped off her tank top and pressed a commemorative paddle from the U.S. Navy against her throat at a residence on Whitestone Drive in Tall Timbers. The charging document stated that Iminski then pushed the woman to the floor after she opened a bedroom window to try to summons help. He then got on top of her and placed the paddle over her throat again.
Finally, he took her phone and threw it into a dog bowl full of water. The woman retrieved her keys and hit a panic alarm button, to which police responded.
The woman said Iminski had issues maintaining his sobriety and ordered drinks at an establishment the night of the incident.
According to the charging document, Iminski caused $2,200 in damages to items in the home, including a broken-in-half Dyson vacuum, dents on the paddle and a shattered phone.
According to the state courts website, the state's attorney presented evidence that included a door bell video, photos of injuries to the woman's arm, neck and face, and a photo of the paddle.
Iminski was the only witness listed for the defense, according to the website.
He was arrested on July 22, 2021, and ordered held without bond. On Dec. 1, 2021, he was found incompetent to stand trial, but was later found competent on July 22 this year.
A sentencing date has not been set yet. A presentence investigation was ordered.