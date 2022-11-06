A Tall Timbers man got an active five-year sentence for assault on Nov. 1.
Michael Peter Iminski, 35, was given a 12-year sentence for felony assault with all but five years suspended. He was convicted at trial of first- and second-degree assault on Aug. 30. The latter charge was merged with the first at sentencing.
The incident stemmed from May 13, 2021. The jury deliberated for one hour before finding him guilty, according to a court document.
Iminski's girlfriend said he ripped off her tank top and pressed a commemorative wooden paddle from the U.S. Navy against her throat at a residence on Whitestone Drive in Tall Timbers. The charging document stated that Iminski then pushed the woman to the floor after she opened a bedroom window to try to summon help. He then got on top of her and placed the paddle over her throat again.
Finally, he took her phone and threw it into a dog bowl full of water. The woman retrieved her keys and hit a panic alarm button, to which police responded.
The woman said Iminski had issues maintaining his sobriety and ordered drinks at an establishment the night of the incident.
According to the charging document, Iminski caused $2,200 in damages to items in the home, including a broken-in-half vacuum, dents on the paddle and a shattered phone.
The state’s attorney presented evidence that included a door bell video, photos of injuries to the woman’s arm, neck and face, and a photo of the paddle, a court document states.
Judge Amy Lorenzini sentenced Iminski and gave him credit for 532 days served. He was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release. He was also ordered to complete mental health treatment and have no contact with the victim. The probation will transfer to the state of Michigan, a court document states.
In letter to the court, his mother, Barbara Iminski, said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
His second cousin, Suzanne Freeborn, said he completed a bachelor's degree in marketing, was medically diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has to take medication daily.
A former neighbor, Carl Tatarchuk, said Iminski would help elderly people cross the street and also would help with raking leaves and shoveling snow.
Iminski was arrested on July 22, 2021, and ordered held without bond. On Dec. 1, 2021, he was found incompetent to stand trial, but was later found competent on July 22 this year.