Iminski

Michael Peter Iminski

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo

A Tall Timbers man got an active five-year sentence for assault on Nov. 1. 

Michael Peter Iminski, 35, was given a 12-year sentence for felony assault with all but five years suspended. He was convicted at trial of first- and second-degree assault on Aug. 30. The latter charge was merged with the first at sentencing.

