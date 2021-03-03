Mark Flaherty believes it was sometime in the early to mid-1970s that he began to collect the souvenirs of fandom.
“It was probably a T-shirt,” said Flaherty, owner of Mark’s Electronics in California. The small shop on the corner of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road was crammed with a long list of Washington Redskins merchandise during the weekend of Feb. 27 and 28.
The storied National Football League franchise, which announced last summer that due to social and corporate pressure was retiring its 83-year-old moniker, has its image on everything from soda cans, music boxes, jackets, football helmets, dolls and toys. Many of the rare items were showcased along with signed photographs, footballs and jerseys during the weekend “estate sale.” The team now simply goes by Washington Football Team.
Flaherty told Southern Maryland News that the estate belongs to a couple who live in Northern Virginia who reached out to him regarding their huge collection of Redskins items.
“They asked about selling it off,” said Flaherty, who had plenty of merchandise of his own to add to the mix. “Some of the items have been hard to track down.”
Among the items Flaherty has collected include a lamp with an old style Redskins’ helmet.
In 1995, Flaherty bought the electronics store and that’s when he started forging friendships with members of the Redskins Alumni.
In the late-1990s, Flaherty participated in a trade show at Leonardtown Middle School. Retired Redskins defensive back Pat Fischer made a personal appearance at the show on the store’s behalf.
“It snowballed from there,” said Flaherty, who has booked ‘Skins alumni for appearances at his Calvert County Fair booth annually since the early 2000s.
Another Southern Maryland Redskins fan icon, Dave “Spiggy” Spigler, was one of the first customers in the door for the sale’s opening. Spigler, who would don his Hogettes outfit and along with an army of volunteers, hosted several charity golf tournaments at Chesapeake Hills golf Course in Lusby. Organizations benefitting from the event included Children’s Hospital, Calvert County United Way and Special Olympics.
The retired Naval officer wore some of his own Redskins swag (including the coronavirus-mandated face mask) as he perused the shop, proudly pointing out many of the duplicate mementos that he has collected.
“All of the money from our appearances as Hogettes went to charity,” Spigler recalled, adding that the free merchandise that was handed out was pure gold.
Spigler also waxed nostalgic as he fondly recalled how veteran Redskins’ lineman Ron Saul met his future wife while appearing and participating at one of the Chesapeake Hills tournaments.
“We’re going to do another sale March 13 and 14,” Flaherty told Southern Maryland News.
It should be noted that the sales are cash only. There is a nearby ATM for shoppers who might see that hard-to-find Washington Redskins keepsake that they've always coveted.