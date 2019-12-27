TechPort at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is welcoming Thomas Luginbill, brought in as its director in November.
Luginbill is a University of Maryland graduate and received an MBA from the Smith School of Business in College Park. He has spent about eight years working with the U.S. Navy, and for the last five years has been working with all of Southern Maryland.
“While technically it’s only been five weeks running TechPort, I have worked with a lot of the stakeholders in St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Charles County for about five years,” Luginbill said in an interview last week.
According to the new director, his path to getting to TechPort, a new business incubator located at the airport in California, is related to a project he worked on in Charles County called the Velocity Center, a building designed to be a space for innovation and collaboration for the College of Southern Maryland, the Navy and for the community.
“When I was at the University of Maryland I had already been an entrepreneur for quite some time and I got involved with a program called FedTech and my professor at the time … immersed me in the world of federal laboratories and technology training sessions.”
Luginbill began working with a number of naval laboratories in the Maryland/D.C. area and started a business where he licensed technology from those labs.
“As I got in that world, I started to find that there was a natural connection between institutions of higher learning, federal laboratories, United States military and also the state of Maryland … that same professor who brought me in had told me that there are a lot of unique things happening in Southern Maryland in the world of federal labs and in the world of the U.S. Navy trying to transition technology for commercializing.
“So I got involved with the Velocity Center and while that was going on I was on the board of advisors for TechPort … the two facilities are quite different but they are similar in a lot of ways,” he added. “They bring together institutions of higher learning, the United States Navy, technology and community engagement,” Luginbill said, explaining the specific connections that exist.
“When the opportunity came up for me to be the director of TechPort, it was a natural fit, not only for me but I think the University [of Maryland] felt the same way. I was very excited and pleased to move down here,” he said.
Some of the things Luginbill has done since he started include situating new tenants of the airport’s hangars and interacting with NATO allies.
“I’ve had visitors from the French Embassy, the Italian Embassy, I’ve had a private company from the United Kingdom, I’ve had a delegation of military officials from Belgium, I’m hosting South Korea … and in January we have Australia coming … it’s been very busy” he said, adding that he is recently coming to terms with a business from the United Kingdom that wants to create a business subsidy area in Maryland and they have identified TechPort as a resource that they would like to try to utilize.
Matt Scassero, director of University of Maryland UAS Test Site, said that the new director is energetic and has a lot of ideas.
“He has the ability to connect people and can see a vision complete before anyone else has even thought of the idea … I love working with him, he has a lot of spirit,” Scassero said.
According to Luginbill, “Matt and his team here have been extremely supportive because they know that I’m new but especially because we have a lot of similarities.”
Luginbill said he is ready to continue cross-county collaboration and wants to get the word out about all of the resources available in the area.
“There are so many unique resources here that if you’re from this area you know about them but if you go right outside the Southern Maryland region there a lot of people that are surprised when I tell them the things that we have down here.”
When asked what he was most excited about moving forward, Luginbill told The Enterprise that he wants to support those like him, who spent a lot of hours alone, working toward creating their own business.
“I’m most excited to continue to be there for the young lady that wants to step out of the garage and announce their business to the world and be there to support her or another young man that starts a business during the very tough beginning stages when sometimes it really feels like you’re out there by yourself.”
