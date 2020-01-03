TechPort will soon be offering showroom space for local technology businesses to display their products.
Operated under contract by the University of Maryland and located at the St. Mary’s Regional Airport in Hollywood, TechPort is a business incubator that targets startup and early stage companies that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology. The incubator offers premier office and development space, including high-quality 3D printers, a general machine shop, strategic advising and expanded funding opportunities.
Thomas Luginbill said in an interview this week since he began his position as the new director in November, he has noticed the number of visitors who have come to the airport from all over the world.
Business representatives from Italy, France, Belgium, South Korea and the United Kingdom have all visited St. Mary’s County within the last few months to see the resources the regional airport has to offer and, according to Luginbill, stakeholders will often visit to find out if TechPort might be a place where they want to occupy an office or hold an event.
The experience was “eye opening,” the new director said, adding that TechPort is a “beautiful facility with not nearly the number of people [working there] everyday for the space we have.”
After a company in the United Kingdom was amazed by their visit to the airport, representatives contacted Luginbill about wanting the ability to demonstrate their drone and the lack of resources they had at their disposal, he said.
“That just confirmed what I was thinking,” Luginbill said of his idea to create a series of showrooms at TechPort. He reached out to several stakeholders that are friendly with the airport to see if they would also be interested in a membership that would give businesses the opportunity to display exciting technologies for a monthly fee.
When two out of the three stakeholders replied yes, the director said he began to address the project as something that is actually feasible.
Luginbill explained that a lot of people like to physically touch and see products before purchasing them and often will go home and purchase the item online afterward.
“E-commerce has shifted the way people buy online … it’s the reality of how people are purchasing products,” he said.
The showrooms would provide dedicated space for people to display their products, branding and marketing materials, such as a drone company hanging its drone in the hangar space with marketing brochures nearby or a robotics company that may leave out its ground vehicle with a joystick for visitors to play with.
“There needs to be more widgets and tangible things that people can put their hands on … I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this has very big value to local technology companies” that can bring attention and exposure to themselves, Luginbill said, adding that the immersive showrooms wouldn’t solely be for startups but also for any company with an interesting product allowed to be viewed by the public.
A number of underutilized private telephone rooms at TechPort will be used as the showrooms, incorporated throughout the building among the traditional tenants using the office space. The rooms feature glass doors that can be locked or left open for viewing and include shelf space for products.
James Mesaros is the starter of Little Brother, a University of Delaware technology startup that is developing hardware with the military to stop hackers from being able to access data through pervasive microphones in devices that are connected to the internet. Mesaros said that he is interested in the showrooms and is “very excited” to be involved in such a “great opportunity.”
“Sometimes when recent college graduates bring ideas in, there is a lot of disbelief and TechPort is there to show [investors] that, ‘Hey, this is not magic’ … We can display a basic product that gets the idea [of the product] across and people can offer instant feedback by telling us exactly how they want it to work,” Mesaros explained in a phone interview.
Luginbill said that the showrooms can be up and ready as soon as prototypes are accepted.
He plans on setting up quarterly showroom events that feature the products on display and encourage community engagement with the airport while also bringing in interested investors.
