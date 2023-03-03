A teenager is facing misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in a fight that occurred at Great Mills High School on Jan. 24.
Christopher Ian Bailey Jr., 18, was identified by Cpl. Gerard Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as one of the main combatants.
On Feb. 28 Bailey was charged in district court with second-degree assault and disturbance of school operation.
“Through past law enforcement contact, I was able to positively identify the defendant Christopher Bailey as a participating member in the fight as he was being restrained by a security guard,” Muschette stated in court documents. “After the fight was over, I reviewed the cellphone video from the incident and was able to determine the defendant’s exact role.”
Muschette, who is Great Mills’ school resource officer, stated in charging papers the commotion that day occurred around 1 p.m. after lunch. The corporal stated that he saw a large crowd of students forming in a four-way intersection, made his way through the gathering and saw “five students striking the victim and a security guard attempting to stop the fight. Immediate physical intervention was taken by myself and numerous school security personnel to stop the fight.”
Muschette stated that Bailey was initially restrained by school security but broke free and struck another student several times.
“The victim did not sustain any visible injuries from the fight,” Muschette stated in charging documents. “The fight was during class transition with approximately 1,800 students attempting to get to their classrooms, causing a major disruption to daily school activities.”
Court records show a summons was issued for Bailey the same day the charges were filed.
Although he is the only one charged by authorities, Muschette reported four other suspects, all juveniles, were observed striking the victim.
A hearing on Bailey's charges is scheduled for May 5 in district court.