A teenager was shot dead and another male injured in a late night incident on Friday night, July 15, at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival.
Both were transported to area hospitals. One person died and one is still hospitalized, according to a release sent the next morning by St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19 of Lexington Park was arrested for the shooting, and has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault. Murray is being held at the St. Mary's County jail.
At 10:57 p.m. Friday, several gunshots were heard coming from the carnival’s parking lot and deputies and public safety personnel immediately responded.
A 16-year-old male, Syncere Kovey Smith, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office release. Smith was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he later died.
Another man was struck by a bullet in the leg and was air transported to an area trauma center.
Numerous witnesses provided a description of the shooter, who was located nearby in a matter of minutes at the Birdie’s gas station in Hollywood. A search of the area located a 9 mm handgun, which Murray is prohibited from possessing because of his age, according to the sheriff's office.
A preliminary investigation determined that this was not a random act. The incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two known rival groups of youth offenders, according to the sheriff's office.
According to its Facebook page, the summer carnival was going on at the Hollywood firehouse on Friday night.
In a comment on that post, Michelle Buckler Roberts said, "So thankful more people weren't hurt at the shooting. There is no reason for the carnival to be open past 9 p.m. No good things happen after 9 except the drunk and stupid! They need to change their hours to 5-9 p.m. like other locations."
Around noon on Saturday, the sheriff's office Tweeted that the carnival had been canceled for the rest of the weekend.
In a press release, St. Mary's County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said, "To the victims' families, we express our sorrow and promise to stand with you in the coming days. To those who were at the carnival and witnessed the terrible events, our hearts go out to you. We will pray for comfort for you and our entire community this time. We will also stand with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and all law enforcement members to ensure full justice is brought to bear.
"This is a difficult time, and we know there will be more difficult days ahead; as a community, we will navigate through this with compassion and determination," Guy said.
Anyone with additional information about this incident can call Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010, or email tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com.