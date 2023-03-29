A person was shot and killed at a Mechanicsville bar early Friday morning and a Washington, D.C., man is in custody after a multi-day search for the murder suspect, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs in Paradise in at 1:15 a.m. on March 24 for the report of shots fired, according to a release from the police agency.
Deputies located a victim near the scene deceased from gunshot wounds. The person was identified as Isaiah Alexander Woodland, 18, of Lexington Park. She was a transgender woman whose first name was Tasiyah, but also went by Siyah, according to the sheriff's office.
According to a release sent March 29, the sheriff's office had identified Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., 29, of Washington, D.C., as a suspect in the homicide.
An arrest warrant for Parks was obtained, and on March 28 officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Unit, located and apprehended Parks. He was incarcerated and awaits extradition back to St. Mary’s County.
Parks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, two counts of reckless endangerment from a car and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
The sheriff’s office has been in contact with members of the victim’s family to offer support and investigation updates, according to a press release issued Saturday.
"The sheriff’s office has also been in contact with members of PFLAG Southern Maryland and the LGBTQ+ community to address concerns of personal and public safety," the release stated. "At this time, it does not appear that Woodland was targeted because of her gender identity."
The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene can go to the sheriff’s office’s website and upload the footage, which can be done anonymously, at www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.
This isn't the first time gun violence was linked to the Mechanicsville drinking hole.
A fight that broke out just before closing time on a Friday morning in 2021 at Big Dogs in Paradise ended with a woman being shot twice in the leg.
Dominic Marquay Lucas, who was 30 at the time, was arrested following the incident where police said he shot his girlfriend twice in the right leg following the argument at the establishment, charging papers alleged.
Court records show he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to a seven-year jail sentence, along with five years of probation, from the May 7, 2021, incident.