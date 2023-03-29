A person was shot and killed at a Mechanicsville bar early Friday morning and a Washington, D.C., man is in custody after a multi-day search for the murder suspect, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs in Paradise in at 1:15 a.m. on March 24 for the report of shots fired, according to a release from the police agency.


