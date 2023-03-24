A person was shot and killed at a Mechanicsville bar early Friday morning, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs in Paradise in at 1:15 a.m. on March 24 for the report of shots fired, according to a release from the police agency.
Deputies located a man near the scene deceased from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Isiaih Alexander Woodland, 18, of Lexington Park.
The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.
The shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the general public at this time, according to the sheriff's office release.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.
This isn't the first time gun violence was linked to the Mechanicsville drinking hole.
A fight that broke out just before closing time on a Friday morning in 2021 at Big Dogs in Paradise ended with a woman being shot twice in the leg.
Dominic Marquay Lucas, who was 30 at the time, was arrested following the incident where police said he shot his girlfriend twice in the right leg following the argument at the establishment, charging papers alleged. Court records show he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to a seven-year jail sentence, along with five years of probation, from the May 7, 2021, incident.