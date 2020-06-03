Teleworking part of new normal for Southern Maryland

Before the impact of the novel coronavirus took a lasting, detrimental toll on the global economy, only 7% of employers in the United States offered teleworking options for employees.
Now, in an effort to mitigate the spread, 30 to 35% do so, according to George Clark, ride-share coordinator and employee outreach specialist for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
Clark said that germ-ridden, brick-and-mortar office spaces are not as necessary today as they once were.
“It is definitely less important,” Clark said about brick and mortars. “We don’t want to see empty office space. We will probably see shared office spaces. We don’t know what is going to happen if a man finds out he is just as productive by not spending overhead for an office space.”
“What is the impact on the economic development side?” Clark asked rhetorically. “We don’t know.”
He told The Enterprise that some employers simply would not allow teleworking as an option before the health crisis. Now, employers are learning about the benefits to this recourse. “What we saw is some micromanagers wouldn’t allow telework. They are finding out how successful [teleworking] is.”
He said there is going to “be a battle” to settle on a new normal when standard operations resume. He added it will be interesting to see how often public transit systems will be used by commuters after the pandemic.
“Seventy-seven percent of our residents In Charles County work out of the county,” Clark said on the current state of teleworking and commuting. “Sixty-five percent in Calvert work out of the county, and 68 percent in St. Mary’s County.”
Clark said the number of people riding on public transit is down significantly since the pandemic started. “We already know riding is down on commuter buses 90%. We are seeing it also with local transits.
We know we are going to see a loss in vanpool” riders.
He added that all vanpool services are currently parked in the tri-county area. “All vanpools are suspended. None are running in Southern Maryland. How are we going to get [commuters] back into vanpool and carpooling?”
Clark said the number of commuter buses currently in operation are also on a downward trajectory. “[Charles County] had 108 daily trips before the pandemic. Ninety-eight in St. Mary’s and 94 in Calvert. In Charles, we are [now] running about 44 a day. … People don’t want to be on the bus.”
He added that safety precautions have been implemented in Calvert County for bus drivers and riders alike. “Calvert has gone as far as having a shield going around the bus driver. It is going to be a new world. … The vanpool companies are providing masks for the riders, disinfectant and gloves.”
David Straus, executive director of the Association for Commuter Transportation, said most transit services across the United States are still in operation, but only operating at “sub-levels of service.”
“Most transit agencies during the pandemic have sub-levels of service for commuters. Public transit is a vital connection for central workers to get to hospitals and other services,” Straus said. “Most have reduced their levels of service.”
He told The Enterprise some public transportation systems have “removed some service lines” on normal routes “in order to add buses to more popular lines to help with reductions in occupancy levels and support distancing.”
All transit services are going to be a necessary operation for commuters after the pandemic, Straus said. “Public transit is extremely important. … Looking at the variety of options out there, they are all going to be necessary to get employees back to work.”
He also noted that while people are limiting their Uber and Lyft rides to promote social distancing, options are limited, and commuters must take that into account.
“Uber and Lyft are definitely used by commuters, but more people are commuting via carpool than Uber and Lyft,” Straus said. “The removal of them from services is definitely going to impact some individuals — especially in urban areas — but public transit is going to continue to be a valuable and key part of the commute moving forward.”
Straus said the “key right now” is to lower occupancy, and support distancing to make people feel more comfortable en route to their workspace.
Making a prediction for the future, Straus said he believes there will soon be an increase on public transit, but does not expect it to return to normal immediately.
At the moment, he wants telecommuting and teleworking to be the standard.
“You probably will not see the same proportion of commuters returning to public transit,” Straus said on the future of commuting. “Telecommuting, for most, is really the preferred method of getting to work. … Just stay in your house. We, as an organization, are definitely encouraging employers — who are able to have their employees work from home — to do so.”
He said as of now, people who are using public transit services feel more comfortable, in part because the number of people using the services has significantly decreased.
“Getting more of those employees to continue to work from home frees up capacity on public transit, making other riders who are truly dependent on the mode feel comfortable using it.”
Straus said the most important variable right now in getting through the pandemic is not being rigid about the nature of the ordeal.
“We all just have to be patient and flexible, and kind of work together to get through it all,” Straus said. “The flexibility is going to be the key part. Being understanding that we are all learning new modes, new methods and trying new things out.”
Nicholas Ramfos, director of transportation operations programs for the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, wrote in an email to The Maryland Independent that, as stay-at-home orders are lifted, ridership on public transportation will increase slowly with some adjustments.
“As [stay-at-home orders] are lifted and employers begin allowing some employees to go back to their offices, ridership levels will increase at some point,” Ramfos wrote. “That will lead to a frequency of service increase for transit. Transit agencies will be working to safeguard their employees and will be sanitizing their vehicles.”
Ramfos wrote to The Enterprise that, in the immediate post-pandemic future, commuters on public transit will almost certainly be required to wear face coverings and maintain a social distance. He added that teleworking will be a main component for workers promptly following the global health crisis.
“Social distancing will play a large part in the equation, and commuters will be expected to wear face coverings or masks,” Ramfos wrote. “Many commuters will continue to use teleworking and flexible work schedules if they go to the office. Ridership is down dramatically. As the region slowly begins to reopen, services will begin to increase, but it may take a while.”
