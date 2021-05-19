Businesses located at Techport, a host for technology startups located at the St. Mary’s County Airport, were notified last week that they will have to be out of the building by the end of the month.
Techport, which has hosted several technology startups since it was created as a joint effort between the University of Maryland, the St. Mary’s County government and the U.S. Navy in 2017, will be under full control of a Navy program, which will be seeking completely new tenants, after UMD said this month that its contract had expired and it would not be renewing due to a lack of funding.
On Tuesday, St. Mary’s commissioners voted to approve a new contract that would give control of the Techport property to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium.
Although it had always been known that at some point the technology incubator would have to be transitioned “back to the community,” according to its director, Tommy Luginbill, the transition could have been smoother.
“It was a pilot program,” he said, but he believed as UMD backed out, the startups would be able to stay.
Luginbill said he was “surprised” that the Navy would be bringing in completely new tenants, rather than integrating them with old tenants.
“I’ve got nothing as far as positive and hopeful intentions for what they decide to do with those organizations,” he said. “However, I don’t see how everyone can’t cohabitate that space.”
When Luginbill saw that he would not be remaining as the director after this spring, he said he “decided the best thing to do... was to transition all the existing businesses, so they had a chance to keep going.”
The current Techport model, which was formed in late 2017, “has received a lot of good press” but “does not provide enough income to even come close to being self-funding,” Ken Reed, who is a managing member of S. Hunt Aero, which owns the property, and sits on Techport’s board of advisors, said in a meeting document.
Efforts to get funds from the outside had largely been unsuccessful, he wrote. Under the new model, the Navy entities will pay most of the lease obligation.
NAWCAD will be operating its similar “Tech Bridges” program, for which it recently received an official designation from the Department of Defense, out of Techport, as well as its IMPAX and AIRWorks programs.
NAWCAD did not respond to a request for comment at press time Wednesday.
The Tech Bridges program is an attempt by the military work with smaller businesses rather than major defense contractors, Brittany Dickerson, a spokesperson for NAWCAD, said when it received its designation last year.
“We want to open up those industry barriers and work with these non-traditional partners,” she said.
“What we’re bringing to Techport with these new tenants is all about innovation and technology,” St. Mary’s Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting.
He said he told the University System of Maryland they were welcome to return to the building.
“There will always be space for the University of Maryland and the USM,” he said.
For the current tenants of Techport, the recent news that they would have to pack their things and go came in a haze of confusion about the future of the incubator.
Tracy Barkhimer, a former Navy general who runs a consulting company, TABAS Consulting, out of Techport, said she and others at Techport knew the end of UMD sponsorship was looming, but they hadn’t heard what was going to happen to their location until May 12, when they were told they would have to be out by May 31.
“It’s a shame that we, the community, or the county, could not find a way to keep the companies that are there going,” she said.
Barkhimer said she plans on working from home once she has to move out.
“I’ll survive,” she said, “but I worry about the others.”
Matt Hayes, an unofficial tenant of Techport who runs Unmanned Propulsion Development, a drone technology startup, said he was “a little surprised and disheartened” by the change, which he and others there suspect was a decision by the Navy.
Hayes said he is planning on moving his startup “into a storage unit” for now.
“The general feeling is that the tech startup community needs to ... not be telling the county or the Navy what they’re doing,” for fear of being “smooshed” by the military industrial complex.
As far as his business, UPD, “We don’t know if this is the end of the story, or the beginning,” he said.
The tenants did, however, reflect on good work that was done at Techport, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Southern Maryland Loves You, a nonprofit started by the Techport community, teamed up to produce and provide personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, culminating in a FDA-authorized heat sanitization “hot box” that is able to decontaminate about 24,000 masks in a day.
Hayes, who sits on the Southern Maryland Loves You board, said it “was the first profitable tech startup in Southern Maryland,” despite being a nonprofit.
Luginbill said the Techport team’s proudest accomplishments included changing FDA regulations to give guidance on using dry heat to sanitize masks for reuse in the case of the “hot box” and creating a music-and-conversation show hosted at the hangar facility, called “Progress Culture.”
“I would love for whatever happens to Techport, to at least embrace some of the culture that’s been instilled in this airport,” Luginbill said. He said Southern Maryland Loves You remains active in the community, and that he still serves on its board.
Hayes said he admired “the amount that has come out of that place, during a pandemic, with almost no resources at their fingertips except for a heated building.”
