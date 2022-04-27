A proposed $314.5 million general fund budget for fiscal 2023 was up for public comment on Tuesday, April 26 at Chopticon High School.
The draft represents a 9% increase, or $25.9 million, above the fiscal 2022 general fund budget of $288.6 million for St. Mary’s County government.
The St. Mary’s commissioners hosted the public hearing.
The budget includes a 2.5% step increase for all county employees, along with a 2% cost-of-living adjustment.
In addition, a slight income tax rate cut from 3.1% to 3% is proposed.
The property tax rate will remain at 84.78 cents per $100 of assessed value, but assessments are projected to increase 2.5%, according to the proposal.
Some 42 new positions would be added, including 12.5 for the new animal shelter, 13 for emergency services billing and five for the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is also scheduled to get 20 additional vehicles.
During the meeting, St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith asked for additional help meeting the burden of increased diesel fuel for school buses and heating oil for school facilities. The total for these, $408,000 for diesel and $688,000 for heating oil, results in an additional $1.1 million that the school system needs to find, he said.
He asked the commissioners to give another chunk of $185,000 in their reserves.
Smith once again thanked them for funding an additional $6 million for staff salaries. This funding represents a 5.3% increase and would bring the local funding to $120.6 million.
Marsha Williams, a Leonardtown attorney and Great Mills resident who is running for a school board seat in District 1, requested that the commissioners also fully fund bus drivers’ and attendants’ salaries, in addition to the fuel expenses. The school system already plans to fully fund the bus drivers and attendants.
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), who was first elected in 2006 and is not running again, requested additional funding for sheriff’s office salary increases. He also said he wants the commissioners to provide funding to work with the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College in New York City. On Wednesday, Cameron said the college has a “group violence intervention” course that officers could use at a cost of $385,000 for two years.
He said that, on April 26, an “elite unit” apprehended a man behind a business in Lexington Park with a gun. This unit consisted of patrol officers, he said.
Nick Willett asked for help with funding a proposed skate park in Chaptico. He noted it would be low-maintenance.
At the conclusion of the event, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that public comment period will remain open until 5 p.m. on May 3.
The commissioners will conduct budget workshops on May 10 and 17 with final approval slated for May 24.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews