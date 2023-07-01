Over the past few centuries, women have traveled a long road to gain the right to vote, and Carol Simon Levin discussed many of the hairpin turns, speed bumps and potholes along that road during a lecture titled “Overlooked No More: Women of Color in the Suffragette Movement” on June 22.
The 90-minute virtual lecture, which also highlighted lesser-known figures in the battle, was presented by the St. Mary’s County Library.
Levin, who is a member of the New Jersey Storytelling Network and Women’s National History Alliance, is also a historical impersonator and the author of the “Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots and Petticoats to Presidents” coloring book, which celebrates ground-breaking women in American political history.
During the lecture, Levin — who was portraying Matilda Jocelyn Gage — said the story of women’s rights is primarily thought of as beginning when Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton organized a convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1848, “but it is a much older and much more diverse, and more complex story.”
Levin related that in 1848 Mott and Stanton noticed how the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) clan mothers would nominate chiefs or the power to remove them, made decisions regarding farm and farming, children and had veto power over war and peace.
Gage (1826-1898) dreamed of becoming a doctor but was refused admission into medical schools. She later married, became an abolitionist and faced prison time for harboring slaves on the Underground Railway.
She later co-founded the National Women’s Suffrage Association, but in 1890 she would be written out of history when the NWSA and American Suffragist Association merged and became a Christian temperance-based organization.
“I got upset and felt very strongly that that there should be a church-state separation and would found the Women’s National Liberal Union, which was quite radical,” Levin said as Gage.
Gage’s son-in-law L. Frank Baum wrote “The Wizard of Oz” in 1900 and based The Good Witch Glenda on her. Her tombstone reads: “There is a word sweeter than Mother, Home or Heaven. That word is Liberty.”
In a letter to her husband John Adams — who would later become a U.S. president — at the 1776 Continental Congress, Abigail Adams (1744-1818) wrote, “And by the way in the new Code of Laws … I desire you would remember the ladies. Do not put such unlimited power into their husbands. Remember all men would be tyrants if they could.”
Phillis Wheatley (c1753-1784) was brought to America aboard a slave ship when she was 7 and was so smart she was tutored with her owner’s children. She was the first published African American woman writer when a company in London agreed (no book publisher stateside would) to publish her poems. But it wanted proof they were written by Wheatley, so she obtained affidavits from John Hancock and the Governor of Massachusetts.
“Her work was used as evidence that enslaved people were capable of thought,” Levin said.
Maria W. Stewart (c. 1803-1879) was a Black woman who used evidence from the Bible to defend her right to speak.
“The minister prohibited that,” Levin said of utilizing verses, “but she went and spoke anyway.”
Lucretia Mott (1793-1880) attended the World Anti-Slavery Convention in London in 1840 where she met Stanton, and eight years later the idea for the U.S. Women’s Rights movement was born.
The women came up with and passed 12 resolutions, one of which was of control of wages “so the husband couldn’t drink the rent money.”
Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) became involved in women’s rights when she was teaching and making just 25% of what her male colleagues made. She and Stanton later hit the road to help spread the word.
“Susan stirred the puddings, Elizabeth stirred up Susan, and then Susan stirs up the world,” Anthony’s husband said.
On Nov. 3, 1868, 172 women including four African Americans, voted in Vineland, N.J. They brought a blueberry box for their ballots because they knew they would not be allowed to vote with the men, and were “rejected with politeness.”
Three years later, African American activist Mary Ann Chad Cary (1823-1893), who founded the Progressive Women’s Colored Franchise, and a multi-racial group of 60 women made a similar unsuccessful attempt in Washington, D.C.
Finally, on Aug. 26, 1920 the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Most African Americans only had the right to vote in 1965, Asian Americans had to wait until 1952 and the Native American vote was not granted in all states until 1957.
For more information on Levin and more stories about women in history, go to https://tellingherstories.com/.
