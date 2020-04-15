The virus reminds us racial disparities still exist

Racial disparities are all too common to Americans given the history, and presence, of racism in this country. So it might be no surprise to black people to see a global pandemic affecting them more than the majority race.
Last week, The Washington Post released a story headlined “The coronavirus is infecting and killing black Americans at an alarmingly high rate.” Its analysis showed that black people in Milwaukee County, Wis., make up 70% of the people who died from the novel coronavirus, but they are only 26% of the population.
Louisiana also had 70% of African Americans die from the virus, yet they are only 32% of the state’s population. And in Michigan, where 845 deaths were reported at the time, one-third of positive cases belonged to black people and somehow 40% of those killed were African American. However, they are only 14% of the population.
One side of me is frustrated when reading and typing these numbers. But the other half is a bit desensitized from how many times I’ve seen how harshly racial disparities affect black people. I’ve seen it right here in St. Mary’s County.
Around this time in 2019, public school officials announced at a NAACP meeting that black students, who make up about 18% of the school’s population, make up half of the number of students who were suspended twice and 60% of the students who were suspended three or more times in one school year.
In late February of this year, school officials announced at another NAACP meeting that of the 238 in-school arrests during the 2017-2018 school year, 60% were black students while 37% were white students.
The disparities continue with the virus in Maryland. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that of the 6 million Marylanders as of July 2019, 31% of the population is black. At this point, it should be no surprise when I tell you black people make up the most positive cases in the state, 3,202 as of Monday morning, and most deaths, 104. The next highest is white people with 2,305 positive cases and 83 deaths.
The big question for these alarming disparities is why? Diabetes, heart disease and lung disease are common in the black community, and those health issues have made people more vulnerable to the virus.
Although St. Mary’s native and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams oddly said on Friday that people of color need to “step up” and do it for their “abuela, do it for your granddaddy, do it for your big mama, do it for your pop pop,” the Post’s article said African Americans point out black communities had to deal with generations of discrimination with the health care system. For example, they are likely to be uninsured and live in communities with poor health care facilities.
Disproportionate racial disparities have affected plenty of societal categories for years. And it’s easy to believe COVID-19 will be added to the list. But there is still that optimistic side of me that believes the work can be done to not only slow the spread but delete the disparity.