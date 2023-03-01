During his closing remarks of the St. Mary's County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said the upcoming four budget work sessions would be the “meat and potatoes” of this year's budget discussions.
A few hours later, Hewitt and his fellow commissioners tried to feed everyone at the table during a fiscal 2024 budget work session.
“What we have to keep in mind that we’re try to do our best with taxpayers’ money,” Hewitt said, “and understand there’s only so much to go around.”
The meeting was a follow-up from two weeks ago for the fiscal 2024 capital improvement projects and operating budgets, with a concentration on the board of education operating budget request.
“We’re trying to put a fork in [the capital improvements budget] so we can take it to the planning commission on March 13," Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore said.
Two projects — roadway and safety improvements and the Southhampton Neighborhood upgrades — were updated and funding was realigned in both projects. A total of $2.9 million was moved from fiscal 2025 to 2026 for the Southampton project, which Deputy Director of Finance Joyce Sapp said “allowed us to reduce the PayGo in fiscal year 2025 by $2.9 million down to $3.7 million.”
Improvements to the California farmer’s market was also removed from next year's plan, which left the total capital improvements budget for next year at $76.6 million, and nearly $351 million for the plan years 2025 to 2029.
The school board then took center stage, headlined by Superintendent Scott Smith.
“Everything you discussed this morning, everything you discussed this afternoon," Smith said, "are the same discussions we are having on the other side of the street.”
Smith referred to the recent minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.
“One of the things that challenge you is the same thing that challenges us,” Smith said. “If you have a starting minimum wage [increase] you have to build toward that.”
Smith noted during each of his nine years as the leader of the school system he and his board have been able to increase teachers' salaries.
“We really did try that when we built our budget, that what was before you were the most pressing things within the school system,” he said. “And they ultimately are things that if the money wasn’t available the rest of the school system would soldier on, but we would not be able to address the most pressing need we are all facing, which is how to recruit and retain the very best people to do the work. How do you get them down here?”
Regarding $16 million in extra revenue, Smith said that is “because salaries are going up as well and your home [price] is going up. That’s a great thing for the county, the county is doing well. The challenge is that it costs a lot to live here.”
He added that education is “not an expense, it’s an investment, and how the school system goes is how the community goes.”
But the superintendent also cautioned that the county is in a crisis “unprecedented” as far as staffing. He said there are 89 vacancies schools have been unable to fill still this year, and that he’s hiring 400 to 500 people per year and exiting more than that each year.
“It’s staggering,” he said.
The school board's current budget is $253 million, while its proposed fiscal 2024 recommended budget is $279 million.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked how the board's budget would affect its bus drivers.
Smith said they are looking at their contractors and increasing the money provided to them to maintain their fleet, increasing fuel money and raising drivers’ salaries to $26.48 an hour as well as a $100 increase to drivers' health care funds.
The board’s "essential costs change" consisted of $7,647,396 for Maryland Blueprint for salary increases and $843,210 for 18 safety and security assistants for its elementary schools, for a total ask from the commissioners for $8.5 million more.
“I know we’re coming to you with an equally large request [as we did last year],” Smith said, “but it falls in the parameters in what we thought we were all working with.”
After some back and forth, the commissioners approved a $5 million increase to the school board.
The next commissioners' budget work session will be held 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.