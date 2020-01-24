The St. Mary’s County local YMCA exploratory committee convened last week for its fourth meeting, where it chose a Nicolet Park site as the third potential location for a community center in Lexington Park.
During previous meetings, the committee had designated property near the Great Mills Swimming Pool and at Shangri-La Drive, near the Lexington Park library, as prospective locations to be included in a feasibility study for the center.
On Thursday, Amy Ford, branch manager of the Lexington Park library, presented information about activities and services offered by the library along with the facility’s foot traffic and capacity.
Ford told the committee that the library is county and state funded, making services free of charge, and on a normal day, they probably see between “700 to 1,200 people.”
Committee member Jenna Guzman asked if there had been any word from the community about needs the library doesn’t meet, with Ford responding that the lack of meeting room space may be the biggest gap, but that it is not a huge issue on a regular basis.
Guzman also inquired about the number of kids that are at the library during the summer, and wondered if it was considered a safe space for them.
“Absolutely,” Ford said, explaining that through partnerships with schools, the library offers lunch to children in need over the summer, when school is not in session.
Bennet Wilson, committee chair, said that the property around Nicolet Park the group began considering at last month’s meeting is “interesting” but expressed concerns about its lack of access from major roads. The park has entrances off Midway Drive and on FDR Boulevard near the AMC Lexington Park movie theater.
Monika Lee, another committee member, pointed out that there are “actually two properties adjacent to the park,” one that covers 3.2 acres and another that spans 11.65 acres.
“Combine those two, and it gets us pretty close to that magic 15 acres in terms of space,” that Robbie Gill, CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake, had recommended for the facility, she said. “The question would be in terms of topography, is there enough area that’s flat to build?”
Sue Veith, a conservation and environmental planner for the county, told the committee 120,000 square feet could be built on the Nicolet Park sites without going over zoning regulations, while the Great Mills pool site would allow for a maximum of 264,000 square feet and the Shangri-La Drive site would allow for just 95,000 square feet.
Veith also pointed out to members that “technically, the county government doesn’t have to adhere to its own regulations,” and it’s possible for those rules to be altered.
She said currently there are no plans for those areas of the park.
To answer any traffic-related questions, Allen Settle, a project engineer for the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, was in attendance Thursday night.
Guzman asked about roadway improvement plans near the Great Mills pool site and whether or not he believed a community center would create more traffic congestion on that road.
Settle said there are no planned changes for that roadway in terms of new projects, but he does “not believe the volume [of people] would require any major improvements to Great Mills Road, because it is a four-lane roadway in the section” near the site, but any new building would most likely impact traffic.
“Any of those spots that we’re looking at might have the same issue,” Guzman said, with Settle adding Nicolet Park, being so close to Route 235, would experience similar impacts.
A motion was made to make the Nicolet Park site the third location to be included in the feasibility study.
Wilson recommended taking the next step, finalizing the scope of work required for the study, and suggested several members volunteer to participate in a working group, to help “fine-tune” the scope of work.
Members Mike Brown, Beverly Johnston, Omonigho Olumese and Lee will make up the working group and share their findings with the rest of the committee for review at the February meeting.
“We’ve done our task, so let’s keep it moving,” Lee said.
