At left, Nadia Velasco stands underneath a handful of her homemade dog toys, 63 of which she recently donated to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick. Above, Doug, a Labrador retriever owned by animal shelter adoption specialist Brittany Miller, grips one of the dog toys made by Velasco.
Doug, a Labrador retriever owned by Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter adoption specialist Brittany Miller, grips one of the dog toys made by Nadia Velasco.
Nadia Velasco poses with one of the dog toys she made from misbranded T-shirts.
St. Mary’s College alumni make dog toys during Bay to Bay Service Days in early April.
There are a lot of things one can do with old shirts, but Nadia Velasco just wants to see them firmly clenched in the teeth of dogs.
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sophomore came up with an idea to turn old T-shirts into dog toys and on May 4 the 20-year-old and a few associates dropped off 63 of them at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick.
“I feel really good knowing they’re going to the dogs,” Velasco said after watching Doug, a Labrador retriever owned by shelter adoption specialist Brittany Miller, clench onto one of the brightly-colored yellow rope-like toys. “It’s such a fulfilling experience.”
The project involved taking misbranded shirts, ripping them into strips and braiding them.
The project was part of the college’s Bay to Bay Service Days in early April during which college alumni around the country serve local communities by recruiting volunteers and sharing projects.
“I love that we brought in two interns to diversify and expand the program,” St. Mary’s College Alumni Director and 2002 graduate Dave Sushinsky said. “They found the shelter and we did something to get rid of old T-shirts that were sitting in our basement that would have ended up in a landfill, so I feel like we checked off a lot of boxes.”
“Nadia really led the charge on it in terms of the advertising and teaching how to make these dog toys and all the research behind it,” St. Mary’s College Associate Director of Alumni Relations Holly Fabbri said. “We’re just really happy that we have our students.”
A graduate of Wheaton High School, Velasco and her sister, Sophia, who will be attending St. Mary’s College in the fall, came up with the idea.
Their mother Kimberli sewed a lot of their clothes so there were always piles of fabric around. Add to that the sisters’ dogs Charlie, a black cocker spaniel, and Gimli, a shiba inu corgi, frequently tore apart their expensive dog toys, the sisters came up with the idea.
Though the sisters had extensive braiding skills, the prototypes didn’t last long.
“Oh, they tore them up immediately,” Velasco said. “So we made the strips a little thinker so the braids had more body to them and we had to pull them tighter and puts knots on the ends.”
Using three-strand or box braiding, Velasco can make anywhere from three to six toys per shirt and said it takes her just a few minutes to make each one.