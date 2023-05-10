There are a lot of things one can do with old shirts, but Nadia Velasco just wants to see them firmly clenched in the teeth of dogs.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sophomore came up with an idea to turn old T-shirts into dog toys and on May 4 the 20-year-old and a few associates dropped off 63 of them at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick.


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews