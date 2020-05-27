Those without mail-in ballots yet should call for reissue

As the 2020 Maryland primary election gets closer and closer, some St. Mary’s residents are concerned that not everyone has received their mail-in ballots.
The election is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, June 2, and people are encouraged to participate via mail-in ballots, which can be mailed back or dropped off at one of two available ballot drop boxes, located at the election office at 41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown and at the Hollywood firehouse at 24801 Three Notch Road. Ballots may be dropped off there through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Although the election will be mostly conducted by mail, at least one in-person voting location in every county and Baltimore city will open on Election Day for those who are unable to vote by mail. In St. Mary’s County, the Hollywood firehouse will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, for polling.
Becky and Fred Benton, residents of St. Inigoes, told The Enterprise last week they still had not received their ballots in the mail, even though they signed up to get them right around when the pandemic began. On Tuesday morning, Becky Benton said after making a few phone calls, the board of elections canceled her original ballot and reissued it, along with her husband’s, which she has since been able to turn back in.
She said a representative from the county board of elections told her 700 people had signed up for absentee ballots, and she is concerned about the other 698 who may not receive theirs in time for the election on Tuesday.
A spokesperson from the state board of elections told The Enterprise on Tuesday morning, “Things went badly sideways with the printer that was contracted” for the job. They claimed when the board asked the printer if ballots were sent out, they were told yes when the answer was really no, causing many to get sent out late.
Wendy Adkins, director of the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, told The Enterprise this week that anyone who is still missing a ballot should call the county board of elections office and “we will take care of them.”
Adkins said she has received some calls from residents who have not received ballots and they “went ahead and sent replacements.” The last batch of ballots was mailed on May 21 and 22, according to the director, and with the holiday over the weekend, people should have them by the end of this week.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections or call 301-475-4200, ext. *1625.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews