Three apply for liquor permits

Three prospective businesses were screened last Thursday by the county liquor board, but only two of which made it through the vetting process.
Maryland-based sports bar chain The Greene Turtle will be moving into the Wildewood shopping center, at the previous location of the Jimmy Buffett-themed Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant, which closed at the end of the summer in 2018.
The new restaurant is expecting to open the first week of September this year, Meredith Wagner, a marketing officer for the company, said after the liquor board meeting last week.
“The demolition of the inside of the building is already complete, and construction” is expected to start this week, she said.
The location is a franchise restaurant from the same owners of the La Plata location, and this will be their sixth site, she said. The owners have “no affiliation” with the owners of the previously closed Greene Turtle in Prince Frederick, according to Wagner.
Also approved at Thursday’s meeting was an application for Happy Seafood House, an Asian-style restaurant being constructed at the former location of the Bottom of the Hill tavern in Leonardtown.
Liquor store shelved
Also at the meeting, an application for a new liquor store located in San Souci Plaza, near two other established alcohol stores, was shelved after the liquor board officials decried its shared facilities with the grocery store next to it.
William Price, who for several years owned a liquor store, Price’s Quality Liquors on Great Mills Road, had applied for a permit to open Patuxent Fine Wine and Spirits at the location next to a closed Shoppers Food Warehouse, which is soon to be a McKay’s grocery store.
Board member David Willenborg took issue with an area shared by the grocer and the presumptive liquor store located in the back, noting state liquor laws prohibit any “sharing,” specifically of staff and management, but extending that to employees’ shared use of the premises.
“It’s the comptroller’s position that operation of retail license, in any manner by a grocery store chain” violates state liquor laws, and “it goes on to talk about you can’t share stuff,” Willenborg said.
“You’re actually using infrastructure that belongs to the grocery store for your business,” he said.
“There’s no sharing of employees, there’s an ability to use a common bathroom, but I wouldn’t call that a sharing of employees or a combination of businesses at all,” Price’s attorney, Mike Davis, said at the meeting.
Steve Wise, an attorney for HV Liquors, which is located nearby on the other side of San Souci, questioned Price on the store’s layout, noting liquor would be delivered through a “common area” in the back, shared with McKay’s.
Price also testified he had not looked at locations other than the San Souci shopping center, and had been approached with the opportunity to reenter the liquor business at the location.
“I had the opportunity, with some discussions, to try this business again, and I chose to take this opportunity,” he said.
Sudha Sharma, who came to the meeting to represent HV Liquors, said the presumptive location for the new store was “only 700 feet away” from her liquor store, buffing away Price’s testimony that his store would be located close by, but was separated by MacArthur Boulevard.
Sharma and Wise noted that Twist Wine and Spirits and ABC Liquors are also located within a mile of San Souci Plaza, and Twist’s opening has had ill effects on business at HV Liquors.
“I’m not trying to put anybody out of business, I’m just trying to have a business and be successful with my business,” Price said in response to Wise’s questioning about potential customers of Twist and HV choosing to shop at Patuxent.
Davis noted the area did not meet the state’s maximum allowable liquor stores for that area. Wrapping up discussion, the four present board members, including new board member Barbara Hill, voted to table a decision on the store’s licensing until the liquor board’s next meeting on July 9.
