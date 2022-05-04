Mary Slade
Alt
Hollander
Mary Slade, Christy Hollander and Tyler Alt each were re-elected to the Leonardtown Town Council on May 3.
According to town spokeswoman Teri Dimsey, Slade was the top vote-getter with 193, followed by Hollander's 168 and Alt's 165.
There were 290 ballots cast, including 14 absentee ballots.
Other contenders and their vote totals were: Heather Earhart, 79, Bennett Wilson, 71, Tawny LaQuay, 56, and Andrew Ponti, 52.
The incumbents will soon begin serving their second four-year term, Slade said, noting all three entered the council at the same time four years ago.
Noting there are around 2,400 voters, which reflected a turnout of about 12%, Slade said that is better than some elections.
"The other candidates are wonderful people," Slade said, giving them kudos for running.
She is excited to continue working on the development of the downtown and helping businesses keep going in spite of inflation and higher utility costs.
Other council members who were not up for re-election this year include Mayor Dan Burris, Nick Colvin and Jay Mattingly IV.
The council's next meeting is May 9 at 4 p.m.
