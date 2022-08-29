Three men were recently charged with armed robbery in relation to a June 15 incident in which some $400 was allegedly stolen in a drug deal gone bad.
Isaiah Tremaine Lutrell, 22, of Hollywood, Daniel Erin Castillo, 25, of Great Mills and Benjamin Dennis Wagoner, 18, of Great Mills were each charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and other charges after Jai Immanuel Hill-Deckard said he went to Wagoner's residence to buy marijuana.
Hill-Deckard did not receive the product, a charging document states. Instead he was allegedly robbed of $400 in cash.
When he entered the residence, Hill-Deckard said a man named "Zay," whom the document identified as Lutrell, told him to put his wallet on the table. Hill-Deckard put $300 down but did not give up his wallet. Lutrell then allegedly pointed a handgun at Hill-Deckard and threatened to hurt him, so he put down another $100 before leaving the residence without the product.
As he was leaving, Hill-Deckard said he was chased and a red laser from a gun was affixed on his person.
Castillo also allegedly pointed a gun at Hill-Deckard before he fled.
In an unrelated case, deputies executed a search warrant on Wagoner's home in the 22300 block of Deerpath Court in Great Mills on Aug. 23.
Some 427 grams of suspected marijuana was recovered, according to a court document, along with plastic bags, scales and a Sig Sauer 40-caliber handgun.
In the latter case, Wagoner was charged with possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and use of a firearm in commission of a crime, both felonies, along with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of 10-plus grams of cannabis, both misdemeanors.
Castillo and Wagoner were held without bond on Aug. 23 and released on Aug. 24. Lutrell was held without bond on Aug. 24 and 25.