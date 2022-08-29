Three men were recently charged with armed robbery in relation to a June 15 incident in which some $400 was allegedly stolen in a drug deal gone bad. 

Isaiah Tremaine Lutrell, 22, of Hollywood, Daniel Erin Castillo, 25, of Great Mills and Benjamin Dennis Wagoner, 18, of Great Mills were each charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and other charges after Jai Immanuel Hill-Deckard said he went to Wagoner's residence to buy marijuana. 

