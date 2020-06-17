Three shot over weekend

One man was shot in California on Friday evening, and two other men were shot in a separate incident by an unknown suspect at a Great Mills Road car wash on Sunday morning, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
On Friday around 8:30 p.m., deputies located a 19-year-old Mechanicsville man at the scene of a reported shooting on Sugar Maple Court in California, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for treatment.
On Sunday, officers responded to the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash in Lexington Park at about 10:20 a.m. for a reported shooting, and later found a 21-year-old man and a 31-year old man who had been injured by gunshot wounds at the car wash, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
One man had been transported to a gas station on Great Mills Road, and the other in the area of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department on FDR Boulevard prior to being located by police, police officials said Tuesday.
“One ended up at Sheetz, the other one went to Company 3, I believe,” sheriff’s Capt. Edward Willenborg said on Tuesday.
The men were both flown to trauma centers by helicopter, one with an injury to the leg, and the other struck in the torso, Willenborg said.
One of the men was treated and released from the hospital as the other continued receiving care as of Tuesday morning.
“To my knowledge, he’s still receiving treatment,” Cpl. Julie Yingling, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said.
Officers are not certain whether a single suspect or multiple suspects were involved in the shooting, Yingling said, and are currently seeking information from the public on the shooting.
“All options are on the table,” she said.
Willenborg said investigators have not yet determined if the victims knew the assailant(s), but suspects it was not a random act of violence.
“I don’t think it was random,” he said.
In another unrelated incident on Monday evening at 8:30, a man was assaulted in the area of Millison Plaza in Lexington Park, Yingling said, suffering from a head injury and a laceration from an unknown assailant.
Those who may have information on the car wash shootings, or anyone in the area of the car wash at the time of the shootings, can contact St. Mary’s Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *71996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Those with information on the Friday night shooting are encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at 301-475-4200, ext. *78043, or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.
