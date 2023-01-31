Mark Anthony Buckler Jr., 40, of Leonardtown was indicted for felony and misdemeanor assault along with 14 firearms-related misdemeanors, two counts of violating a protection order and illegal possession of ammunition stemming from Dec. 28, 2022.
Buckler allegedly failed to surrender 12 firearms after being issued a final protective order.
According to a charging document, Buckler shot rounds into the air and threatened to kill Whitney Anne Arnold and Amanda Lynn Cantrell. He allegedly assaulted Cantrell after she recorded the shooting incident on her cellphone.
One of the women allowed Buckler to borrow a vehicle and he wouldn't return it, the document states.
Buckler was issued a final protective order that expires July 26.
In an unrelated case, Buckler faces a felony charge of unlawful taking of a vehicle stemming from Nov. 28, 2022, after a man paid him a $4,000 deposit to fix his vehicle. More than three months later the vehicle wasn't done or returned, a charging document states.
Buckler was held without bond on Dec. 28 and 29.
Fight over girlfriend leads to arrest
Elijah Shan Johnson, 25, of Great Mills was indicted for three counts each of felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from a Dec. 23, 2022, fight outside a Leonardtown restaurant. Johnson was also indicted for concealing a weapon and having a handgun on his person, both misdemeanors.
According to a charging document, Johnson assaulted three men — Sean Coogan Jr., Desmond Tewell Tucker and Damian Tyrone Tucker — after Coogan gave his phone number to Johnson's girlfriend, not knowing she was in a relationship.
The men took an argument outside The Rex, and Johnson partially pulled a black and silver handgun out of his waistband and allegedly said, "I'm gonna put you on a [sheet]."
Johnson had facial injuries, a document filed by Deputy Raymond Allebach states. According to witnesses, a man punched Coogan in the face and the two went to the ground.
Johnson was released on his recognizance on Dec. 23, 2022.
Leonardtown man indicted for assault, burglary
Todd Channing Hensel, 58, of Leonardtown was indicted for felony and misdemeanor burglary along with assault, committing a crime against someone because of race and harassment, all misdemeanors.
On Oct. 13, 2022, Hensel allegedly broke into the home of Georgia Lynn MacRae in the 22000 block of Cartwright Road in Leonardtown and assaulted and threatened to shoot Jim Raymond Davis.
According to a charging document, Gene Allan Haigh and Stephanie Rena Haigh said Hensel drove through the neighborhood at a high rate of speed when children were playing.
Hensel allegedly threatened to run Davis over with his truck. Text messages sent from Hensel to James Lee Ragan on Oct. 12, 2022, allegedly said, "Gonna have a dead n----- in the hood" and "maybe his whole family."
Deputy James Morgan wrote that Hensel opened a glass door to his landlady's home, but she locked a wooden door. Davis was at the woman's home at the time.
Hensel was issued a summons on Nov. 9 but failed to appear. He was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, and released on his own recognizance that day.
In an unrelated case, Hensel pleaded guilty to felony possession of a rifle/shotgun on Nov. 20, 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years on March 25, 2021, with eight and a half years suspended. He was placed on five years of supervised probation.