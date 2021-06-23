The curbside and delivery cocktails of the COVID-19 era will go away with the end of the state of emergency on July 1, but the St. Mary's County liquor board is deciding how to implement a new law which allows restaurants to continue that practice.
A new law signed by the governor in May gives local liquor boards the authority to set up rules for allowing bars and restaurants to deliver cocktails, or sell them to-go.
"July 1 is when the wild west ends," David Willenborg, St. Mary's liquor board chair, told county commissioners on Tuesday when asking the board for its input. He said he was concerned about businesses continuing practices that came about under emergency orders, such as delivery and the use of drive-thru windows, which only a handful of liquor licensees are permitted to use.
Willenborg was also concerned about a "dark porch" situation, where a young delivery worker has to deal with a "belligerent customer" who won't show identification.
"You're by yourself in a home with a bunch of people, you don't have any understanding of your surroundings, you're probably just gonna let it happen for your own safety," he said.
"You have a tough one here," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
The law only allows for mixed drinks with a sealed cork, cap or lid with no straw hole to be delivered.
"There's nothing that prevents you from popping it open and snapping it shut" while driving, Willenborg said.
Liquor board administrator Tamara Hildebrand said while the law requires the cocktails to be sold with food, the liquor board would have to review what counts as food.
“We get into the weeds with hot dogs and pizza,” Hildebrand said. “All I know is it can’t be packaged potato chips and a Slim Jim.”
The law only allows for delivery to run before 11 p.m.
Hildebrand said most of the licensees who were asked about the new rules were not even interested.
“We made contact with 60 [restaurants], only 20 did to-go cocktails, and eight said they would want it to continue. Twelve only used it during the time that they couldn’t have any indoor seating,” Hildebrand said.
She said out of 49 bars, "maybe 19" would qualify as they serve food. Only seven of them ever did to-go cocktails during the pandemic, she said.
Hildebrand said some urban counties are moving forward as they lost more businesses.
“We have a resilient people in St. Mary’s County. These guys are made of tougher stuff,” she said.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said he did not have any issues with the law, but had concerns with how law enforcement would be able to enforce open container laws, specifically in vehicles.
"What's the difference if they pull up to the liquor store ... grab themselves a bottle and some orange juice, throw it in a cup and drive down the road," he said. But "it puts you in a certain situation for, I guess, our law enforcement."
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), who happened to be at the meeting, told commissioners it would be hard to judge open container laws and run compliance checks, but he could not recall any situations during the pandemic where delivery went awry.
"Personally, I don't see buying a to-go cup of a drink," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. "If I want my Whitford Reserve bourbon over ice, by the time I get it home, it's probably half water."
The law is set to sunset in two years, but Hildebrand said sponsors have indicated they will want to renew it to be more permanent, and have required large amounts of data be kept to see how it plays out.