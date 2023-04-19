The replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge has long been the No. 1 desire for the St. Mary’s County commissioners, and a group is hoping to make that plan a reality.
United Bridge Partners made a presentation for a new bridge during Tuesday’s meeting in Leonardtown.
The private business proposed a four-lane span with bike and pedestrian access and said the new bridge would be completed 24 to 36 months after the start of construction, which could begin quickly. That's a much sooner timeline than anything presented in the past under a state-built bridge.
The group, which provided examples of other bridges it has undertaken, also indicated the project would be funded upfront and all risks would be assumed by UBP.
“We’ve opened six bridges and we will open three this year,” United Bridge Partners President and CEO Doug Witt said. “No [Department Of Transportation] in America will open three bridges in their state this year. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.”
Witt added the new span would come with an asterisk.
“There’s one landmine today,” Witt said. “It starts with a T, ends with an L and has four letters. That’s your biggest hurdle. That’s your only hurdle.”
The bridge would require a toll by users.
“Good presentation and I think you’re upfront with a lot of this, but I’m not at a place where I can support a toll bridge in this county,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said one of the keys would be the two-lane road leading to the bridge.
“One of our concerns is the infrastructure on this side of the bridge,” Guy said, referring to the roughly two miles from the Route 4 and Route 235 intersection to the span. “We need considerable infrastructure there.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said the first step is to get the neighbors to the east to go along with the plan.
“Get Calvert on board,” Hewitt said. “It’s no good to have us on board without them.”
“We’re just here to share an option with you,” Witt said, “because we know how hard it is to get funds. We’re not selling today, we’re sharing. But if you want to do it we’d love to do it with you.”
Other business
St. Mary’s Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore also received approval to the budget amendment to increase interest income revenue and county reserves to provide funding for the 4.5% cost of living allowance for county employees, which was approved during the Jan. 10 budget work session.
The estimated cost of starting the COLA is $922,500 for three months, rounded up to $1 million.
“So essentially it’s found money that’s come to us in interest rate increases?” Hewitt asked, to which Cudmore agreed.
During commissioner’s time, Colvin said he was a “little surprised” when he received an end-of-session email from Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), and wanted to set the record straight.
“He started off by saying, ‘I secured nearly $60 million in bonds and capital budget spending for District 29B … this include $56 million in bonds for St. Mary’s County, including $15 million to build a YMCA,” Colvin said. “That’s not an accurate statement. What he helped do is get bond authority for St. Mary’s County commissioners. We can now borrow the bond as commissioners in order to build the YMCA and do other projects, but he did not get the money for those projects. I just wanted to make sure the record was straight on that.”
Many of the commissioners' local bills passed during the recently concluded 2023 Maryland General Assembly. These include Public Facilities Bond Bill (SB 457), Transfer Tax Sunset Extension (HB 247), Gaming — Devices and Events (HB 263), Metropolitan Commission — New Facilities (HB 887), Transfer of Child Support Unit to the Child Support Administration (HB 526) and Public Facilities Bond (SB 457) with amendments and included $56 million in general bond authority granted.
A bill aimed at changing local election law to make commissioners elected by district (HB447) did not pass, nor did HB 597, which would have created a straw poll to test voters' preference of the election change.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners moved to accept a grant award from the state of Maryland for $50,000 and $34,500 in-kind for facade and streetscape improvements in Lexington Park.
Under the program, property/business owners may receive up to 50% of eligible costs up to $6,000 for facade, signage, onsite landscape and/or streetscape improvements needed to retain and attract new tenants and business clients.