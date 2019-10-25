Leonardtown officials gathered Monday night to discuss the rebranding of the town as part of the Downtown Strategic Plan.
Tripp Muldrow, a consultant from Arnett Muldrow and Associates, gave a presentation outlining the branding update as well as plans for alley networks and signage in the town.
“This is a community that really gets things done,” Muldrow said of Leonardtown, adding that his company is not accustomed to seeing a community stay consistent with their brand for so long.
On Sept. 5, 6 and 7, there were 16 workshops held with about 100 people in attendance, who contributed their own ideas and comments about innovation in the downtown area and the rebranding.
Muldrow explained the goals of the Downtown Strategic Plan, including providing the town with a fresh brand approach and “creating an identity system that is an expression of Leonardtown energy and connectivity,” Muldrow said.
Arnett Muldrow and Associates worked to develop an icon that could be used and expanded upon for different town events and created a position statement and tagline for the town that is expandable while still honoring a long-standing phrase that has been associated with the town for over 250 years — “a most convenient place.”
By turning “convenient” into an interchangeable word, the phrase can be expanded in a number of different ways, according to Muldrow, suggesting “a most beautiful place” or “a most exceptional place.”
A position statement summarized the spirit of Leonardtown, mentioning its historic roots as well as its ties to creativity, art and culture.
A new logo was created, using a different font and color scheme than before. The color palette included blue to represent the water, green for the landscape, tan for the Navy base, and also yellow and orange.
Muldrow proposed implementing an alley network as part of the plan.
“East of the square between Fenwick Street and Park Street, we met with all of the business owners” along that alley, who agreed that creating more places for people to gather would be a good idea, he said. “Painting the sides of buildings would make them more attractive to walk through,” since in other cities, movable furniture, art, fencing and lighting are all used to make alleys more appealing.
The next steps are to make revisions and additions based on feedback and then to return to Leonardtown for the final package delivery and a marketing plan workshop.
Ellen Lewis, president of the Leonardtown Business Association, said local businesses were excited for something different and new for the town.
“As soon as I saw that logo I thought stained glass, and as an artist that’s exciting to me,” Nicole Stewart of the North End Gallery said.
“I’ve been very supportive of this process. Downtown is the only walk-around place [in the area] and it’s important for economic development. Bringing in fresh eyes and expertise was a good idea. I like the logo,” Chris Kaselemis, director of the St. Mary’s department of economic development, said.
Jay Mattingly, a town council member, thanked Kaselemis, saying that it’s important the county supports the town, and that the whole project has been a great cooperative effort.
During the meeting there was also a request by resident and local artist Susan Carney for a historical marker to be placed in town. Although there are several already in Leonardtown, Carney asked for a placard that would commemorate the history of the town pre-colonial settlement, over 8,000 years ago.
There is a lot of native history in this town prior to 1634, according to Carney.
“So many people come here for so many reasons. I believe it would really enhance this place,” Carney said, suggesting the incorporation of John Smith’s map, which appears to include a tribe that inhabited the Leonardtown area.
Carney offered to move forward with designing the placard as well as being responsible for grant writing.
Council members seemed to favor the idea, claiming they would be interested to see what Carney can come up with.
Earlier in the meeting, a proclamation was made designating October as Dyslexia Awareness Month, with many children and parents in attendance to thank the board for the recognition.
