A snakehead tagging trip July 24 on Nanjemoy Creek turned into just a boat ride after the group was unable to land even one of the invasive species after being skunked.
Despite having an observer onboard from Southern Maryland News, this was the first time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service group had failed to tag a single snakehead in Maryland waters on such an excursion.
“[It’s a little frustrating] just because it’s a lot of effort just to get nothing,” said USFMS Fish Biologist Joshua Newhard, who said the group had tagged about 70 snakeheads over the last couple outings. “I didn’t expect anything great, but I at least expected something. We’ve actually been doing well in here in terms of fish per trip, but today was a little disappointing.”
Perhaps the goose egg can be explained by the song “Blame it on the Rain,” by 1980s lip-syncers Milli Vanilli.
Tests on water salinity indicated a reading of 3.8 parts per thousand. Snakeheads can be found when it reads less than 2, but under 1 is ideal.
“When you’re dealing with salinity that was as high as it was today, you adapt the best you can, but it just didn’t work out for us,” USFWS Biological Science Technician (Fisheries) Jason Hanlon said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s the nature of the beast. That’s why it’s called electro-fishing and not electro-catching.”
Tell-tale snakehead signs — splashes in thickly-weeded sections and trails of bubbles from the air-breathers — were spotted several times.
Hanlon has netted around 200 snakehead, including 30 pounds — a 16-pounder and a 14-pounder — in one scoop east of Baltimore. USFWS Fish Biologist Andrew Furness’ best weighed about 13 pounds.
This tagging program, which began in 2021, is helping determine snakeheads’ movements.
“It allows us to learn a few things such as where the fish go, population size and recreational mortality rate,” Newhard said. “And that’s really what we’re after.”
Newhard said the agency has found that it can tag about 10-15% of the population, while anglers can harvest as high as 25% or more, which “will help us at least control the population.”
Newhard said a few years back a snakehead tagged in the Elk River was later caught outside Philadelphia, a distance of about 35 miles.
“The angler was just as floored as we were,” Newhard said.
He added that most fish tagged in the Nanjemoy and Mattawoman creeks in Charles County “have pretty much stayed there. It’s not too surprising, because it’s really salty here and that helps corral them [north], and there’s a lot of habitat up there.”
The fish are implanted with blue tags worth $200 or yellow tags worth $10 to sportsmen.
Thomas Raley of Chaptico was bowfishing Mattawoman Creek May 30 with Billy Sanders when he arrowed a 22-inch, 3.07-pound snakehead bearing a blue tag.
“We had heard there were some tagged snakeheads and we were fishing back to the boat ramp,” said Raley, 32, who is a machinist at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “I didn’t know it was tagged until we actually got it into the boat. I was really surprised.”
Newhard said more than 600 snakeheads have been tagged over the last several years, and biologists are continually learning about the species, which was first spotted in the state in a Crofton pond in 2001.
“They can reproduce in brackish water,” Newhard said. “We never thought that was possible because where they’re from in Asia is freshwater, so we’re continually learning.”
Newhard said snakeheads are here to stay.
“Eradication is not going to happen, especially in these big tidal systems,” he said. “You saw the water today. We can’t get back there; anglers can’t get back there [with all the structure]. It’s more of a control thing, which is why we’re encouraging harvesting.
On the five-hour trip aboard a 16-foot Smith-Root research vessel, Hanlon and Furness lowered electric probes into the water and stood at the front of the vessel with long-handled nets when briefly stunned fish rose to the surface.
“It’s loud on the boat and the person operating the boat cannot see directly in front of you, so you have to be vocal, whether it’s a [spotted] fish, or an obstruction,” Hanson said. “There has to be a constant communication.”
The biologists saw plenty of fish species, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, carp, bullhead catfish and invasive goldfish, but no snakehead.
“I’ve always thought fish were very important in what they can do for people and how important this ecosystem is,” Hanlon said. “And when something disrupts that system, we do our best to control it, but also understand it.”
And is the observing reporter banned for life from future fishing expeditions?
“Not at all,” Newhard said in a text. “It happens.”
