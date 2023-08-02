A snakehead tagging trip July 24 on Nanjemoy Creek turned into just a boat ride after the group was unable to land even one of the invasive species after being skunked.

Despite having an observer onboard from Southern Maryland News, this was the first time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service group had failed to tag a single snakehead in Maryland waters on such an excursion.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews