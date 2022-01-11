The Lower Manor Minstrels provide the music for Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance's Saturday night contra dance in Chaptico. The quartet from New York State is Lyla Cole, left, Madison Shulkin, Oliver Kress and Alexander Madey.
Jordan Kammeyer was the caller for the Saturday night contra dance in Chaptico.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance held its first contra dance in nearly two years on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Anne Baker, left, and George Milcetich prepare for a spin on the dance floor at Saturday night contra dance in Chaptico hosted by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance.
For the first time in nearly two years Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance held a contra dance Saturday, Jan. 8 at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico.
St. John's College student Jordan Kammeyer served as caller for the evening of traditional dancing. Live music was provided the Lower Manor Minstrels a quartet from Columbia County, New York. The fun started with a beginners' dance workshop and participants were rewarded with an ice cream social at the intermission.
"You don't have a be dancer," Kammeyer told Southern Maryland News when asked what she loved about contra dancing.