For the first time in nearly two years Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance held a contra dance Saturday, Jan. 8 at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico.

St. John's College student Jordan Kammeyer served as caller for the evening of traditional dancing. Live music was provided the Lower Manor Minstrels a quartet from Columbia County, New York. The fun started with a beginners' dance workshop and participants were rewarded with an ice cream social at the intermission.

"You don't have a be dancer," Kammeyer told Southern Maryland News when asked what she loved about contra dancing.

MARTY MADDEN