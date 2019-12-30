Since 1964, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland has strived to foster social and economic development in St. Mary's, Charles and Calvert counties by acting as both a cooperative planning and buildout agency.
TCCSMD was able to address an array of issues over its many years in all three counties, thanks to its quartet of pillars — agriculture, economic development, workforce development and transportation — that have all contributed a great deal to those individual communities. The organization has since created multiple subgroups, task forces, consortiums and commissions that also focus on joint land use, broadband and heritage initiatives.
From addressing important issues such as workforce development and agricultural needs to economic development and transportation, the council has kept the momentum going for 55 years now as it continues to play an active role in buoying the Southern Maryland region.
“If you look back over the long history, I think the council has played an important role in helping to get the [Gov.] Thomas Johnson Bridge built in Calvert County. In the middle years, we did a lot of collaborative work with getting school construction funds for the three counties,” TCCSMD Executive Director John Hartline told the Maryland Independent on Monday. “In the '90s, the main thing was the base realignment — that’s really been our largest thing where all the people were brought to Pax River and significantly increased the size of the naval air station, and all of the strategic programs there for the U.S. government.”
Another major accomplishment that Hartline shared from 1998 was the Southern Maryland Agriculture Development Commission’s efforts in saving “a lot of farmland from being developed in the suburbs.” He said the council has “done a lot of work for the farming community” not just in Southern Maryland, but also Prince George’s and Anne Arundel.
“There’s been a long history of cooperation among the three counties and the larger scale of five counties within Southern Maryland,” said Hartline, who has led the council for about six years. “The thing I enjoy the most about serving is the work that we’re doing with the workforce development board, and helping people that have trouble finding employment, getting trained or re-trained and back into jobs where they can support their families.”
As a planning organization, Hartline said TCCSMD addresses “problems that are common to all three counties.” The Southern Maryland JobSource Mobile Career Center is another TCCSMD initiative that has helped residents find gainful employment or develop new skills in rural areas, often at local libraries.
“We’re really proud that we’ve been able to help literally thousands of people find employment,” Hartline added. “ I think that’s been the most rewarding part of this job.”
Having advocated for alternative modes of transportation such as carpools, van pools and commuter buses, Hartline said transportation is definitely one of the organization’s “top three focuses” as it is an issue that “keeps coming up over and over again.”
“Transportation in the rural communities is always a challenge because of the distances involved,” he said. “A very large percentage of people in Charles County, and Calvert, commute out of county. It’s probably a lesser percentage in St. Mary’s but with everybody trying to commute into [Naval Air Station Patuxent River], there’s always transportation concerns in Lexington Park.”
Some of the other achievements that have borne fruit from the council include acquiring $70,000 from the state transportation administration for Calvert County to provide additional buses for veterans traveling from Prince Frederick to Charlotte Hall; distributing housing vouchers to homeless veterans in the region; and providing training and jobs for veterans thanks to a federal workforce development grant worth $395,000.
TCCSMD’s workforce development efforts, however, extend to civilians as well. In FY18, the council acquired nearly $2.4 million in federal and state funds and received a $50,000 grant from the state of Maryland’s Rural Maryland Council to create a new Calvert County American Job Center, which operates in partnership with the county’s social services department.
When asked about homelessness, Hartline said efforts have been “primarily focused on veterans more than the general public,” but discussions are taking place “on a pretty regular basis” in terms of addressing homelessness “as a regional issue.”
“It’s important to have housing available and help people sustain their [cost of living]. So, we’re kind of working it from both directions,” Hartline said. “I don’t know what the outcome will be. It’s too early to say.”
According to Hartline’s annual update on the tax-exempt agency’s operations back in 2017, which he shared during a public meeting with Calvert County commissioners, he described TCCSMD as an ecosystem for writing competitive grants to leverage resources for its workforce and agricultural development initiatives.
But Hartline said “things have changed” since the minimum contribution was put into law back in 1975, as the Southern Maryland counties currently fund 4%, or about $197,400, of TCCSMD’s overall budget which is more than $5 million per year. Most of those funds are allocated to its workforce development and transportation programs, as well as the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.
“The third thing that’s on the top of our priority list this year is the new agricultural center in Charlotte Hall that’s going to start construction in the spring [of 2020],” Hartline said. “That’ll bring economic opportunities to the center of the region and the whole farming community.”
TCCSMD is funded through federal, state and local dollars. Many of the “discretionary grants” that TCCSMD gets from year to year, Hartline said, depend on the support of the council from the three governments they represent, as well as the cooperation from the different boards of commissioners.
“I think the counties are actually reaching a new level of cooperation that we probably haven’t seen in a while,” Hartline said. “I’m pretty excited about it.”
Under current legislation, Charles and St. Mary’s counties are each obligated to allocate at least $9,000 annually to the TCCSMD, and $7,000 from Calvert County. Calvert has contributed more than $91,000 each fiscal year since 2006 compared to around $94,500 from St. Mary’s last year.
Charles County commissioners, however, have contributed the minimum $9,000 for the last two years and recently approved a budget transfer of $85,000 to cover funding the council, commensurate with the funding provided by Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
Thirty-six employees currently staff the council. With the increase in funding, Hartline said he wants to bring on more staff positions including an information technology manager, transportation and land use director as well as a deputy director.
Todd Morgan, the council's executive board chairman who is also a Republican commissioner for St. Mary’s County, said funding another three positions would allow for improved services without having to hire outside consultants.
Having lost part of its voice following a split decision from the former board of Charles County commissioners to decrease funding, TCCSMD had no choice but to move forward despite going through what Morgan called “a political pissing contest.
“The purpose is to take advantage of what the three counties can bring together from a multiplicity of ideas, where we can work on things to reach a common good. It’s not always glamorous but these are things that are necessary,” Morgan said during a separate phone interview Monday. “We are traditionally just looking for more volunteers to join the Tri-County Council, lend their support and be participants in the programs that we’re offering.”
Morgan said the council’s focus in 2020 is to create more effective ways to launch social and economic development that will “benefit all three counties across the board.” He is most proud of St. Mary’s County receiving a $1 million grant, from TCCSMD’s Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, to build the new agricultural center and meat processing facility.
“We’re going to have to work more collaboratively with solving the transportation issue between the three counties,” said Morgan, who is now in his 10th year of serving on the council. “The most important thing we’ve got to be able to do is be centrally focused. We cannot divide ourselves up and put any of the counties against each other.”
To learn more about the council, go to the website tccsmd.org/.